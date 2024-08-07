Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

1/2 Krone 1857 B (Hanover, George V)

Obverse 1/2 Krone 1857 B - Gold Coin Value - Hanover, George V Reverse 1/2 Krone 1857 B - Gold Coin Value - Hanover, George V

Photo by: Dr. Busso Peus Nachf.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 5,556 g
  • Pure gold (0,1608 oz) 5,0004 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period George V
  • Denomination 1/2 Krone
  • Year 1857
  • Ruler George V (King of Hanover)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 1/2 Krone 1857 with mark B. This gold coin from the times of George V struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2307 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 2,800. Bidding took place November 1, 2013.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (2)
  • Künker (1)
  • Westfälische (1)
Hanover 1/2 Krone 1857 B at auction Westfälische - September 13, 2017
Seller Westfälische
Date September 13, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
2747 $
Price in auction currency 2300 EUR
Hanover 1/2 Krone 1857 B at auction Busso Peus - October 31, 2014
Seller Busso Peus
Date October 31, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
3519 $
Price in auction currency 2800 EUR
Hanover 1/2 Krone 1857 B at auction Busso Peus - November 1, 2013
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 1, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hanover 1/2 Krone 1857 B at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Krone 1857 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

