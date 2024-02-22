Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
2 Pfennig 1864 B (Hanover, George V)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 4 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period George V
- Denomination 2 Pfennig
- Year 1864
- Ruler George V (King of Hanover)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 2 Pfennig 1864 with mark B. This copper coin from the times of George V struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 717 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 30. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.
