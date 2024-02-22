Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

2 Pfennig 1864 B (Hanover, George V)

Obverse 2 Pfennig 1864 B - Coin Value - Hanover, George V Reverse 2 Pfennig 1864 B - Coin Value - Hanover, George V

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 4 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period George V
  • Denomination 2 Pfennig
  • Year 1864
  • Ruler George V (King of Hanover)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 2 Pfennig 1864 with mark B. This copper coin from the times of George V struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 717 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 30. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Möller (1)
  • Russiancoin (11)
Hanover 2 Pfennig 1864 B at auction Russiancoin - February 22, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 22, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hanover 2 Pfennig 1864 B at auction Russiancoin - November 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hanover 2 Pfennig 1864 B at auction Russiancoin - October 12, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 12, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hanover 2 Pfennig 1864 B at auction Russiancoin - July 6, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 6, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hanover 2 Pfennig 1864 B at auction Russiancoin - March 2, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hanover 2 Pfennig 1864 B at auction Russiancoin - August 18, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 18, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hanover 2 Pfennig 1864 B at auction Russiancoin - July 7, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 7, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hanover 2 Pfennig 1864 B at auction Möller - June 13, 2022
Seller Möller
Date June 13, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
31 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Hanover 2 Pfennig 1864 B at auction Russiancoin - September 2, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 2, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hanover 2 Pfennig 1864 B at auction Russiancoin - August 19, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 19, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hanover 2 Pfennig 1864 B at auction Russiancoin - April 8, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 8, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hanover 2 Pfennig 1864 B at auction Russiancoin - March 25, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 25, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hanover 2 Pfennig 1864 B at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
40 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR

