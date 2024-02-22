Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
2 Pfennig 1856 B (Hanover, George V)
Photo by: Russiancoin
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 4,88 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period George V
- Denomination 2 Pfennig
- Year 1856
- Ruler George V (King of Hanover)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (36)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 2 Pfennig 1856 with mark B. This copper coin from the times of George V struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6092 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 50. Bidding took place February 19, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
- All companies
- Alexander (1)
- Katz (1)
- Russiancoin (31)
- Teutoburger (1)
- VL Nummus (1)
- WAG (1)
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 22, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
35 $
Price in auction currency 2400 RUB
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 1, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller VL Nummus
Date March 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1856 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search