2 Pfennig 1856 B (Hanover, George V)

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 2 Pfennig 1856 with mark B. This copper coin from the times of George V struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6092 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 50. Bidding took place February 19, 2024.

