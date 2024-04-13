2 Pfennig 1855 B (Hanover, George V)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 2 Pfennig 1855 with mark B. This copper coin from the times of George V struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6473 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 50. Bidding took place July 4, 2017.

