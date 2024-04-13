Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

2 Pfennig 1855 B (Hanover, George V)

Obverse 2 Pfennig 1855 B - Coin Value - Hanover, George V Reverse 2 Pfennig 1855 B - Coin Value - Hanover, George V

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 4,88 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period George V
  • Denomination 2 Pfennig
  • Year 1855
  • Ruler George V (King of Hanover)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (27)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 2 Pfennig 1855 with mark B. This copper coin from the times of George V struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6473 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 50. Bidding took place July 4, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
  • All companies
  • Alexander (2)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • Grün (2)
  • KM NUMIS (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Russiancoin (19)
  • WAG (1)
Hanover 2 Pfennig 1855 B at auction CoinsNB - April 13, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 6 EUR
Hanover 2 Pfennig 1855 B at auction Russiancoin - February 22, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 22, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hanover 2 Pfennig 1855 B at auction Russiancoin - November 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hanover 2 Pfennig 1855 B at auction Russiancoin - October 12, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 12, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hanover 2 Pfennig 1855 B at auction Russiancoin - July 6, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 6, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hanover 2 Pfennig 1855 B at auction Russiancoin - March 2, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hanover 2 Pfennig 1855 B at auction Russiancoin - November 24, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 24, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
23 $
Price in auction currency 1400 RUB
Hanover 2 Pfennig 1855 B at auction Russiancoin - September 1, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 1, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hanover 2 Pfennig 1855 B at auction Russiancoin - August 18, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 18, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hanover 2 Pfennig 1855 B at auction Russiancoin - July 7, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 7, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hanover 2 Pfennig 1855 B at auction KM NUMIS - June 15, 2022
Seller KM NUMIS
Date June 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover 2 Pfennig 1855 B at auction Alexander - June 8, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date June 8, 2022
Condition XF45
Selling price
Hanover 2 Pfennig 1855 B at auction Russiancoin - May 12, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 12, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hanover 2 Pfennig 1855 B at auction Alexander - May 11, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date May 11, 2022
Condition XF45
Selling price
Hanover 2 Pfennig 1855 B at auction Russiancoin - December 23, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 23, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hanover 2 Pfennig 1855 B at auction Russiancoin - September 2, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 2, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hanover 2 Pfennig 1855 B at auction Russiancoin - September 2, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 2, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hanover 2 Pfennig 1855 B at auction Russiancoin - August 19, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 19, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hanover 2 Pfennig 1855 B at auction Russiancoin - May 13, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 13, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hanover 2 Pfennig 1855 B at auction Russiancoin - April 22, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 22, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hanover 2 Pfennig 1855 B at auction Russiancoin - April 8, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 8, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1855 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

