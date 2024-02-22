Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

2 Pfennig 1854 B (Hanover, George V)

Obverse 2 Pfennig 1854 B - Coin Value - Hanover, George V Reverse 2 Pfennig 1854 B - Coin Value - Hanover, George V

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 4,88 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period George V
  • Denomination 2 Pfennig
  • Year 1854
  • Ruler George V (King of Hanover)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (25)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 2 Pfennig 1854 with mark B. This copper coin from the times of George V struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 569 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 250. Bidding took place July 7, 2019.

Hanover 2 Pfennig 1854 B at auction Russiancoin - February 22, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 22, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hanover 2 Pfennig 1854 B at auction Russiancoin - November 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hanover 2 Pfennig 1854 B at auction Russiancoin - October 12, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 12, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hanover 2 Pfennig 1854 B at auction Russiancoin - September 14, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 14, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hanover 2 Pfennig 1854 B at auction Russiancoin - July 6, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 6, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hanover 2 Pfennig 1854 B at auction Russiancoin - April 27, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 27, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hanover 2 Pfennig 1854 B at auction Russiancoin - March 2, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hanover 2 Pfennig 1854 B at auction Russiancoin - November 24, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 24, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hanover 2 Pfennig 1854 B at auction Russiancoin - September 1, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 1, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 900 RUB
Hanover 2 Pfennig 1854 B at auction Russiancoin - August 18, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 18, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hanover 2 Pfennig 1854 B at auction Russiancoin - July 7, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 7, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hanover 2 Pfennig 1854 B at auction Russiancoin - May 12, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 12, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hanover 2 Pfennig 1854 B at auction Russiancoin - February 10, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 1000 RUB
Hanover 2 Pfennig 1854 B at auction Russiancoin - December 23, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 23, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hanover 2 Pfennig 1854 B at auction Denga1700 - October 5, 2021
Seller Denga1700
Date October 5, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hanover 2 Pfennig 1854 B at auction Russiancoin - September 2, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 2, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hanover 2 Pfennig 1854 B at auction Russiancoin - September 2, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 2, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hanover 2 Pfennig 1854 B at auction Russiancoin - August 19, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 19, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hanover 2 Pfennig 1854 B at auction Russiancoin - May 27, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 27, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hanover 2 Pfennig 1854 B at auction Russiancoin - May 13, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 13, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hanover 2 Pfennig 1854 B at auction Russiancoin - April 22, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 22, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1854 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

