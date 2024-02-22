Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
2 Pfennig 1854 B (Hanover, George V)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 4,88 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period George V
- Denomination 2 Pfennig
- Year 1854
- Ruler George V (King of Hanover)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (25)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 2 Pfennig 1854 with mark B. This copper coin from the times of George V struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 569 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 250. Bidding took place July 7, 2019.
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 1, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 900 RUB
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 1000 RUB
12
