Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

2 Pfennig 1853 B (Hanover, George V)

Obverse 2 Pfennig 1853 B - Coin Value - Hanover, George V Reverse 2 Pfennig 1853 B - Coin Value - Hanover, George V

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 4,88 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period George V
  • Denomination 2 Pfennig
  • Year 1853
  • Ruler George V (King of Hanover)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (37)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 2 Pfennig 1853 with mark B. This copper coin from the times of George V struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1028 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 135. Bidding took place December 4, 2019.

Сondition
Hanover 2 Pfennig 1853 B at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Hanover 2 Pfennig 1853 B at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Seller KM NUMIS
Date June 12, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Hanover 2 Pfennig 1853 B at auction Numismática Leilões - May 28, 2024
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Hanover 2 Pfennig 1853 B at auction Russiancoin - February 22, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 22, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hanover 2 Pfennig 1853 B at auction Russiancoin - November 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hanover 2 Pfennig 1853 B at auction Russiancoin - October 12, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 12, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hanover 2 Pfennig 1853 B at auction Russiancoin - August 31, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 31, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hanover 2 Pfennig 1853 B at auction Russiancoin - July 6, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 6, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hanover 2 Pfennig 1853 B at auction Katz - May 13, 2023
Seller Katz
Date May 13, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
14 $
Price in auction currency 13 EUR
Hanover 2 Pfennig 1853 B at auction Russiancoin - April 13, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 1400 RUB
Hanover 2 Pfennig 1853 B at auction Russiancoin - April 13, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hanover 2 Pfennig 1853 B at auction Russiancoin - March 2, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hanover 2 Pfennig 1853 B at auction Russiancoin - January 26, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hanover 2 Pfennig 1853 B at auction Russiancoin - November 10, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 10, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hanover 2 Pfennig 1853 B at auction Russiancoin - November 10, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hanover 2 Pfennig 1853 B at auction Coinhouse - October 9, 2022
Seller Coinhouse
Date October 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover 2 Pfennig 1853 B at auction Russiancoin - September 1, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 1, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hanover 2 Pfennig 1853 B at auction Russiancoin - August 18, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 18, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hanover 2 Pfennig 1853 B at auction Russiancoin - July 7, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 7, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hanover 2 Pfennig 1853 B at auction Russiancoin - May 26, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 26, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hanover 2 Pfennig 1853 B at auction Russiancoin - February 24, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 24, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hanover 2 Pfennig 1853 B at auction Russiancoin - February 10, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 10, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hanover 2 Pfennig 1853 B at auction Numismática Leilões - August 12, 2024
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date August 12, 2024
Condition VF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1853 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.

Search