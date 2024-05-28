2 Pfennig 1853 B (Hanover, George V)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 2 Pfennig 1853 with mark B. This copper coin from the times of George V struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1028 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 135. Bidding took place December 4, 2019.

Сondition UNC (8) AU (5) XF (1) VF (2) No grade (21)

Seller All companies

Coinhouse (1)

Denga1700 (1)

Grün (1)

Katz (1)

KM NUMIS (1)

Künker (1)

Möller (1)

Numismática Leilões (1)

Rauch (1)

Russiancoin (27)

WAG (1)