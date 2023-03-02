2 Pfennig 1852 B (Hanover, George V)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 2 Pfennig 1852 with mark B. This copper coin from the times of George V struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1378 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 110. Bidding took place February 1, 2022.

Сondition AU (3) No grade (7)