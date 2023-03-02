Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
2 Pfennig 1852 B (Hanover, George V)
Photo by: Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 4,88 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period George V
- Denomination 2 Pfennig
- Year 1852
- Ruler George V (King of Hanover)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 2 Pfennig 1852 with mark B. This copper coin from the times of George V struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1378 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 110. Bidding took place February 1, 2022.
Сondition
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 900 RUB
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 1, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 1000 RUB
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1852 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
