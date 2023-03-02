Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

2 Pfennig 1852 B (Hanover, George V)

Obverse 2 Pfennig 1852 B - Coin Value - Hanover, George V Reverse 2 Pfennig 1852 B - Coin Value - Hanover, George V

Photo by: Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 4,88 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period George V
  • Denomination 2 Pfennig
  • Year 1852
  • Ruler George V (King of Hanover)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 2 Pfennig 1852 with mark B. This copper coin from the times of George V struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1378 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 110. Bidding took place February 1, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Künker (1)
  • Russiancoin (7)
  • WAG (1)
  • Westfälische (1)
Hanover 2 Pfennig 1852 B at auction Russiancoin - March 2, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 900 RUB
Hanover 2 Pfennig 1852 B at auction Russiancoin - September 1, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 1, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 1000 RUB
Hanover 2 Pfennig 1852 B at auction Russiancoin - July 7, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 7, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hanover 2 Pfennig 1852 B at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 2 Pfennig 1852 B at auction Russiancoin - September 2, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 2, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hanover 2 Pfennig 1852 B at auction Russiancoin - August 19, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 19, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hanover 2 Pfennig 1852 B at auction Russiancoin - April 22, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 22, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hanover 2 Pfennig 1852 B at auction Russiancoin - March 25, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 25, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hanover 2 Pfennig 1852 B at auction WAG - September 1, 2019
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 2 Pfennig 1852 B at auction Westfälische - April 28, 2014
Seller Westfälische
Date April 28, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1852 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

