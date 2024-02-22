Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
1 Pfennig 1864 B (Hanover, George V)
Photo by: Russiancoin
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2 g
- Diameter 17,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period George V
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1864
- Ruler George V (King of Hanover)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 1 Pfennig 1864 with mark B. This copper coin from the times of George V struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6093 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 50. Bidding took place February 19, 2024.
Сondition
- All companies
- Russiancoin (7)
- Teutoburger (1)
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 4, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
14 $
Price in auction currency 900 RUB
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 30, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 9, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1864 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search