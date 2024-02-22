Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

1 Pfennig 1856 B (Hanover, George V)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1856 B - Coin Value - Hanover, George V Reverse 1 Pfennig 1856 B - Coin Value - Hanover, George V

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,44 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period George V
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1856
  • Ruler George V (King of Hanover)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (24)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 1 Pfennig 1856 with mark B. This copper coin from the times of George V struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 567 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 30. Bidding took place July 7, 2019.

Hanover 1 Pfennig 1856 B at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1856 B at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Seller KM NUMIS
Date June 12, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1856 B at auction Russiancoin - February 22, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 22, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1856 B at auction Russiancoin - October 12, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 12, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1856 B at auction Katz - May 13, 2023
Seller Katz
Date May 13, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 14 EUR
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1856 B at auction Russiancoin - March 16, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 16, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1856 B at auction Russiancoin - March 16, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 16, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 650 RUB
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1856 B at auction Russiancoin - February 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1856 B at auction Russiancoin - August 4, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 4, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1856 B at auction Russiancoin - August 4, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 4, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1856 B at auction Russiancoin - June 9, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 9, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1856 B at auction Russiancoin - November 25, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 25, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1856 B at auction Russiancoin - November 25, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 25, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1856 B at auction Russiancoin - September 2, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 2, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1856 B at auction Russiancoin - April 22, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 22, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1856 B at auction Russiancoin - March 25, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 25, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1856 B at auction Russiancoin - March 11, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 11, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1856 B at auction Russiancoin - October 1, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 1, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1856 B at auction Russiancoin - September 17, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 17, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1856 B at auction Russiancoin - August 20, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 20, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1856 B at auction Russiancoin - May 14, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 14, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1856 B at auction Russiancoin - April 30, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 30, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price

