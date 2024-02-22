Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
1 Pfennig 1856 B (Hanover, George V)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,44 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period George V
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1856
- Ruler George V (King of Hanover)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (24)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 1 Pfennig 1856 with mark B. This copper coin from the times of George V struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 567 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 30. Bidding took place July 7, 2019.
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 16, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 650 RUB
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1856 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
