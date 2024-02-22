Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
1 Pfennig 1855 B (Hanover, George V)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,44 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period George V
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1855
- Ruler George V (King of Hanover)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (38)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 1 Pfennig 1855 with mark B. This copper coin from the times of George V struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 699 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 45. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.
Сondition
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 26, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 300 RUB
12
