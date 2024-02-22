1 Pfennig 1855 B (Hanover, George V)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 1 Pfennig 1855 with mark B. This copper coin from the times of George V struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 699 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 45. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

