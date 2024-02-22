Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

1 Pfennig 1855 B (Hanover, George V)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1855 B - Coin Value - Hanover, George V Reverse 1 Pfennig 1855 B - Coin Value - Hanover, George V

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,44 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period George V
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1855
  • Ruler George V (King of Hanover)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (38)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 1 Pfennig 1855 with mark B. This copper coin from the times of George V struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 699 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 45. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Denga1700 (2)
  • Grün (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • KM NUMIS (1)
  • Russiancoin (32)
  • WAG (1)
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1855 B at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1855 B at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Seller KM NUMIS
Date June 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1855 B at auction Russiancoin - February 22, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1855 B at auction Russiancoin - November 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1855 B at auction Russiancoin - November 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1855 B at auction Russiancoin - October 12, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1855 B at auction Russiancoin - September 28, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 28, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1855 B at auction Russiancoin - May 11, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 11, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1855 B at auction Russiancoin - May 11, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 11, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1855 B at auction Russiancoin - March 16, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1855 B at auction Russiancoin - March 16, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1855 B at auction Russiancoin - February 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1855 B at auction Russiancoin - December 8, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1855 B at auction Russiancoin - August 4, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 4, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1855 B at auction Russiancoin - August 4, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 4, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1855 B at auction Russiancoin - June 9, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 9, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1855 B at auction Russiancoin - May 26, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 26, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 300 RUB
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1855 B at auction Russiancoin - January 27, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 27, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1855 B at auction Russiancoin - November 25, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 25, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1855 B at auction Russiancoin - November 25, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 25, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1855 B at auction Denga1700 - October 5, 2021
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1855 B at auction Denga1700 - October 5, 2021
Seller Denga1700
Date October 5, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1855 B at auction Denga1700 - October 5, 2021
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1855 B at auction Denga1700 - October 5, 2021
Seller Denga1700
Date October 5, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1855 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

