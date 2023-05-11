Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
1 Pfennig 1854 B (Hanover, George V)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,44 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period George V
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1854
- Ruler George V (King of Hanover)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 1 Pfennig 1854 with mark B. This copper coin from the times of George V struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6472 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 105. Bidding took place July 4, 2017.
Сondition
- All companies
- Künker (1)
- Russiancoin (9)
- WAG (1)
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 11, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 1000 RUB
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 9, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 1000 RUB
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 19, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
