1 Pfennig 1854 B (Hanover, George V)

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 1 Pfennig 1854 with mark B. This copper coin from the times of George V struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6472 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 105. Bidding took place July 4, 2017.

