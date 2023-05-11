Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

1 Pfennig 1854 B (Hanover, George V)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1854 B - Coin Value - Hanover, George V Reverse 1 Pfennig 1854 B - Coin Value - Hanover, George V

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,44 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period George V
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1854
  • Ruler George V (King of Hanover)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 1 Pfennig 1854 with mark B. This copper coin from the times of George V struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6472 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 105. Bidding took place July 4, 2017.

Hanover 1 Pfennig 1854 B at auction Russiancoin - May 11, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 11, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 1000 RUB
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1854 B at auction Russiancoin - February 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1854 B at auction Russiancoin - June 9, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 9, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1854 B at auction Russiancoin - September 2, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 2, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1854 B at auction Russiancoin - March 11, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 11, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1854 B at auction Russiancoin - October 1, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 1, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1854 B at auction Russiancoin - April 30, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 30, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1854 B at auction Russiancoin - April 9, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 9, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 1000 RUB
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1854 B at auction Russiancoin - March 19, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 19, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1854 B at auction WAG - December 8, 2019
Seller WAG
Date December 8, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1854 B at auction Künker - July 5, 2017
Seller Künker
Date July 5, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1854 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

