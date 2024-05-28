Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
1 Pfennig 1853 B (Hanover, George V)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,44 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period George V
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1853
- Ruler George V (King of Hanover)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 1 Pfennig 1853 with mark B. This copper coin from the times of George V struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 566 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 52. Bidding took place July 7, 2019.
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 750 RUB
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 25, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
12
