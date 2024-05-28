Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

1 Pfennig 1853 B (Hanover, George V)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1853 B - Coin Value - Hanover, George V Reverse 1 Pfennig 1853 B - Coin Value - Hanover, George V

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,44 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period George V
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1853
  • Ruler George V (King of Hanover)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (32)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 1 Pfennig 1853 with mark B. This copper coin from the times of George V struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 566 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 52. Bidding took place July 7, 2019.

Hanover 1 Pfennig 1853 B at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1853 B at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Seller KM NUMIS
Date June 12, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1853 B at auction Numismática Leilões - May 28, 2024
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1853 B at auction CoinsNB - April 13, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 6 EUR
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1853 B at auction Russiancoin - February 22, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 22, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1853 B at auction Russiancoin - October 12, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 12, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1853 B at auction Russiancoin - March 16, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 16, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1853 B at auction Russiancoin - February 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 750 RUB
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1853 B at auction BAC - January 18, 2023
Seller BAC
Date January 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1853 B at auction BAC - September 7, 2022
Seller BAC
Date September 7, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1853 B at auction Russiancoin - August 4, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 4, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1853 B at auction Russiancoin - June 9, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 9, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1853 B at auction BAC - April 6, 2022
Seller BAC
Date April 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1853 B at auction Russiancoin - November 25, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 25, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1853 B at auction Russiancoin - November 25, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 25, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1853 B at auction BAC - October 27, 2021
Seller BAC
Date October 27, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1853 B at auction Russiancoin - September 2, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 2, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1853 B at auction BAC - May 5, 2021
Seller BAC
Date May 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1853 B at auction Russiancoin - April 22, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 22, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1853 B at auction Russiancoin - March 25, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 25, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1853 B at auction Russiancoin - March 11, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 11, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1853 B at auction BAC - October 27, 2020
Seller BAC
Date October 27, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to buy?
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1853 B at auction Numismática Leilões - August 12, 2024
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date August 12, 2024
Condition VF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1853 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

