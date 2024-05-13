1 Pfennig 1852 B (Hanover, George V)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 1 Pfennig 1852 with mark B. This copper coin from the times of George V struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 691 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 70. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

