Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

1 Pfennig 1852 B (Hanover, George V)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1852 B - Coin Value - Hanover, George V Reverse 1 Pfennig 1852 B - Coin Value - Hanover, George V

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,44 g
  • Diameter 18,8 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period George V
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1852
  • Ruler George V (King of Hanover)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (28)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 1 Pfennig 1852 with mark B. This copper coin from the times of George V struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 691 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 70. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Grün (2)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • Russiancoin (12)
  • Teutoburger (3)
  • WAG (4)
  • Westfälische (2)
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1852 B at auction Grün - May 13, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1852 B at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
64 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1852 B at auction Teutoburger - February 22, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 22, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1852 B at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
49 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1852 B at auction Russiancoin - September 28, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 28, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1852 B at auction Russiancoin - March 16, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1852 B at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - November 27, 2022
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1852 B at auction Russiancoin - August 18, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 18, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1852 B at auction Russiancoin - August 4, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 4, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1852 B at auction Russiancoin - May 26, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 26, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1852 B at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1852 B at auction Russiancoin - November 25, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 25, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1852 B at auction Russiancoin - April 22, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 22, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1852 B at auction Katz - March 7, 2021
Seller Katz
Date March 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1852 B at auction Russiancoin - September 17, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 17, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1852 B at auction Russiancoin - May 14, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 14, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1852 B at auction Russiancoin - April 30, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 30, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1852 B at auction Russiancoin - April 9, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 9, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1852 B at auction Russiancoin - March 19, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 19, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1852 B at auction Künker - December 4, 2019
Seller Künker
Date December 4, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1852 B at auction WAG - July 7, 2019
Seller WAG
Date July 7, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1852 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

