Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
1 Pfennig 1852 B (Hanover, George V)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,44 g
- Diameter 18,8 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period George V
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1852
- Ruler George V (King of Hanover)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (28)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 1 Pfennig 1852 with mark B. This copper coin from the times of George V struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 691 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 70. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
64 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
49 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 18, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 30, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 9, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 19, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date December 4, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
