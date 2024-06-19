Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
Thaler 1853 B "Visit to the Mint" (Hanover, George V)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 22,272 g
- Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period George V
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1853
- Ruler George V (King of Hanover)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (64)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover Thaler 1853 "Visit to the Mint" with mark B. This silver coin from the times of George V struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 459 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 6,500. Bidding took place January 26, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
3652 $
Price in auction currency 3400 EUR
Seller Künker
Date February 1, 2024
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date January 26, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 25, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 18, 2019
Condition MS64 PL PCGS
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1853 "Visit to the Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
