Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

Thaler 1853 B "Visit to the Mint" (Hanover, George V)

Obverse Thaler 1853 B "Visit to the Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, George V Reverse Thaler 1853 B "Visit to the Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, George V

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün e.K.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 22,272 g
  • Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period George V
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1853
  • Ruler George V (King of Hanover)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (64)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover Thaler 1853 "Visit to the Mint" with mark B. This silver coin from the times of George V struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 459 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 6,500. Bidding took place January 26, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (5)
  • Gorny & Mosch (4)
  • Grün (9)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Künker (30)
  • Möller (1)
  • Numismatica Genevensis (1)
  • Spink (1)
  • Teutoburger (5)
  • WAG (5)
  • Westfälische (1)
Hanover Thaler 1853 B "Visit to the Mint" at auction Künker - June 19, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
3652 $
Price in auction currency 3400 EUR
Hanover Thaler 1853 B "Visit to the Mint" at auction Grün - May 13, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
2800 $
Price in auction currency 2600 EUR
Hanover Thaler 1853 B "Visit to the Mint" at auction Künker - February 1, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 1, 2024
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1853 B "Visit to the Mint" at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1853 B "Visit to the Mint" at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1853 B "Visit to the Mint" at auction Busso Peus - November 2, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1853 B "Visit to the Mint" at auction Künker - March 21, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1853 B "Visit to the Mint" at auction Künker - January 26, 2022
Seller Künker
Date January 26, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1853 B "Visit to the Mint" at auction Künker - October 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1853 B "Visit to the Mint" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 6, 2021
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 6, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover Thaler 1853 B "Visit to the Mint" at auction Teutoburger - February 25, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 25, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1853 B "Visit to the Mint" at auction Grün - November 11, 2020
Seller Grün
Date November 11, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1853 B "Visit to the Mint" at auction WAG - November 8, 2020
Seller WAG
Date November 8, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Hanover Thaler 1853 B "Visit to the Mint" at auction WAG - February 16, 2020
Seller WAG
Date February 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover Thaler 1853 B "Visit to the Mint" at auction Numismatica Genevensis - November 18, 2019
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 18, 2019
Condition MS64 PL PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1853 B "Visit to the Mint" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 13, 2019
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover Thaler 1853 B "Visit to the Mint" at auction Höhn - November 2, 2019
Seller Höhn
Date November 2, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1853 B "Visit to the Mint" at auction Künker - October 8, 2019
Seller Künker
Date October 8, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1853 B "Visit to the Mint" at auction WAG - September 1, 2019
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Hanover Thaler 1853 B "Visit to the Mint" at auction Künker - March 13, 2019
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1853 B "Visit to the Mint" at auction Künker - June 19, 2018
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1853 "Visit to the Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Hanover Coin catalog of George V Coins of Hanover in 1853 All Hanover coins Hanover silver coins Hanover coins Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Category
Year
Search