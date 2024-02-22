3 Mariengroschen 1821 L.B. (Hanover, George IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 3 Mariengroschen 1821 with mark L.B.. This silver coin from the times of George IV struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1358 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 155. Bidding took place February 1, 2022.

