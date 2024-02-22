Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
3 Mariengroschen 1821 L.B. (Hanover, George IV)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,437)
- Weight 3,24 g
- Pure silver (0,0455 oz) 1,4159 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period George IV
- Denomination 3 Mariengroschen
- Year 1821
- Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 3 Mariengroschen 1821 with mark L.B.. This silver coin from the times of George IV struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1358 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 155. Bidding took place February 1, 2022.
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
60 $
Price in auction currency 55 EUR
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 16, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 15, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date September 1, 2016
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 30, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Westfälische
Date April 28, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Möller
Date December 3, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date June 2, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date June 2, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 6, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 9, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 26, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 24, 2006
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Mariengroschen 1821 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
