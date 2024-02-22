Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

3 Mariengroschen 1821 L.B. (Hanover, George IV)

Obverse 3 Mariengroschen 1821 L.B. - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, George IV Reverse 3 Mariengroschen 1821 L.B. - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, George IV

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,437)
  • Weight 3,24 g
  • Pure silver (0,0455 oz) 1,4159 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period George IV
  • Denomination 3 Mariengroschen
  • Year 1821
  • Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 3 Mariengroschen 1821 with mark L.B.. This silver coin from the times of George IV struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1358 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 155. Bidding took place February 1, 2022.

Hanover 3 Mariengroschen 1821 L.B. at auction Teutoburger - February 22, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
60 $
Price in auction currency 55 EUR
Hanover 3 Mariengroschen 1821 L.B. at auction Aurea - April 6, 2023
Seller Aurea
Date April 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
33 $
Price in auction currency 700 CZK
Hanover 3 Mariengroschen 1821 L.B. at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hanover 3 Mariengroschen 1821 L.B. at auction Emporium Hamburg - April 16, 2018
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 16, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover 3 Mariengroschen 1821 L.B. at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 15, 2016
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 15, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Hanover 3 Mariengroschen 1821 L.B. at auction Heritage - September 1, 2016
Hanover 3 Mariengroschen 1821 L.B. at auction Heritage - September 1, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date September 1, 2016
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Hanover 3 Mariengroschen 1821 L.B. at auction Höhn - June 4, 2016
Seller Höhn
Date June 4, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hanover 3 Mariengroschen 1821 L.B. at auction WAG - May 8, 2016
Seller WAG
Date May 8, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Hanover 3 Mariengroschen 1821 L.B. at auction WAG - December 6, 2015
Seller WAG
Date December 6, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover 3 Mariengroschen 1821 L.B. at auction Teutoburger - May 30, 2015
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 30, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover 3 Mariengroschen 1821 L.B. at auction Westfälische - April 28, 2014
Seller Westfälische
Date April 28, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
Hanover 3 Mariengroschen 1821 L.B. at auction Möller - December 3, 2013
Seller Möller
Date December 3, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
Hanover 3 Mariengroschen 1821 L.B. at auction Teutoburger - June 2, 2012
Seller Teutoburger
Date June 2, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
Hanover 3 Mariengroschen 1821 L.B. at auction Teutoburger - June 2, 2012
Seller Teutoburger
Date June 2, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
Hanover 3 Mariengroschen 1821 L.B. at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 6, 2012
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 6, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
Hanover 3 Mariengroschen 1821 L.B. at auction Künker - February 9, 2012
Seller Künker
Date February 9, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
Hanover 3 Mariengroschen 1821 L.B. at auction Teutoburger - September 9, 2011
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 9, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
Hanover 3 Mariengroschen 1821 L.B. at auction Teutoburger - February 26, 2011
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 26, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
Hanover 3 Mariengroschen 1821 L.B. at auction Künker - September 24, 2006
Seller Künker
Date September 24, 2006
Condition AU
Selling price
Hanover 3 Mariengroschen 1821 L.B. at auction Künker - March 14, 2001
Seller Künker
Date March 14, 2001
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Mariengroschen 1821 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

