Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

2/3 Thaler 1828 B "Type 1826-1828" (Hanover, George IV)

Obverse 2/3 Thaler 1828 B "Type 1826-1828" - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, George IV Reverse 2/3 Thaler 1828 B "Type 1826-1828" - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, George IV

Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 17,323 g
  • Pure silver (0,4177 oz) 12,9923 g
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period George IV
  • Denomination 2/3 Thaler
  • Year 1828
  • Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (32)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1828 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of George IV struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1029 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 240. Bidding took place September 25, 2006.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (3)
  • Gärtner (2)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Künker (4)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Meister & Sonntag (1)
  • Möller (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
  • Teutoburger (3)
  • UBS (2)
  • WAG (4)
  • Westfälische (1)
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1828 B at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
96 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1828 B at auction Teutoburger - February 22, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1828 B at auction CoinsNB - September 10, 2022
Seller CoinsNB
Date September 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
71 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1828 B at auction Russiancoin - June 23, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1828 B at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 6, 2021
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 6, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1828 B at auction Heritage - April 8, 2021
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1828 B at auction Heritage - April 8, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date April 8, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1828 B at auction WAG - October 4, 2020
Seller WAG
Date October 4, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1828 B at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 9, 2019
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 9, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1828 B at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - March 21, 2019
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 21, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1828 B at auction WAG - February 10, 2019
Seller WAG
Date February 10, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1828 B at auction Tauler & Fau - January 22, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 22, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1828 B at auction Emporium Hamburg - September 9, 2018
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date September 9, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1828 B at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - January 18, 2018
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date January 18, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1828 B at auction Marciniak - November 13, 2017
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1828 B at auction Marciniak - November 13, 2017
Seller Marciniak
Date November 13, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1828 B at auction WAG - January 24, 2016
Seller WAG
Date January 24, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1828 B at auction Gärtner - June 20, 2015
Seller Gärtner
Date June 20, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1828 B at auction Teutoburger - May 30, 2015
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 30, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1828 B at auction Gärtner - February 25, 2015
Seller Gärtner
Date February 25, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1828 B at auction Busso Peus - October 31, 2014
Seller Busso Peus
Date October 31, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1828 B at auction WAG - June 15, 2014
Seller WAG
Date June 15, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1828 B at auction Westfälische - April 28, 2014
Seller Westfälische
Date April 28, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2/3 Thaler 1828 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Hanover Coin catalog of George IV Coins of Hanover in 1828 All Hanover coins Hanover silver coins Hanover coins 2/3 Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search