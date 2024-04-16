Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
2/3 Thaler 1828 B "Type 1826-1828" (Hanover, George IV)
Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 17,323 g
- Pure silver (0,4177 oz) 12,9923 g
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period George IV
- Denomination 2/3 Thaler
- Year 1828
- Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (32)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1828 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of George IV struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1029 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 240. Bidding took place September 25, 2006.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Busso Peus (1)
- CoinsNB (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (3)
- Gärtner (2)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Grün (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Höhn (1)
- Künker (4)
- Marciniak (1)
- Meister & Sonntag (1)
- Möller (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
- Russiancoin (1)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
- Teutoburger (3)
- UBS (2)
- WAG (4)
- Westfälische (1)
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
96 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
Seller CoinsNB
Date September 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
71 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 6, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date April 8, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 21, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 22, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date January 18, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date November 13, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 30, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gärtner
Date February 25, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date October 31, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2/3 Thaler 1828 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search