2/3 Thaler 1828 B "Type 1826-1828" (Hanover, George IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1828 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of George IV struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1029 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 240. Bidding took place September 25, 2006.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (2) XF (16) VF (10) No grade (3) Condition (slab) MS62 (1) Service NGC (1)

Seller All companies

Busso Peus (1)

CoinsNB (1)

Emporium Hamburg (3)

Gärtner (2)

Gorny & Mosch (1)

Grün (1)

Heritage (1)

Höhn (1)

Künker (4)

Marciniak (1)

Meister & Sonntag (1)

Möller (1)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)

Russiancoin (1)

Tauler & Fau (1)

Teutoburger (3)

UBS (2)

WAG (4)

Westfälische (1)