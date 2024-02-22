Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

2/3 Thaler 1827 B "Type 1826-1828" (Hanover, George IV)

Obverse 2/3 Thaler 1827 B "Type 1826-1828" - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, George IV Reverse 2/3 Thaler 1827 B "Type 1826-1828" - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, George IV

Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 17,323 g
  • Pure silver (0,4177 oz) 12,9923 g
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period George IV
  • Denomination 2/3 Thaler
  • Year 1827
  • Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1827 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of George IV struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31227 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 780. Bidding took place August 25, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • AURORA (1)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (2)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • Reinhard Fischer (1)
  • Russian Heritage (2)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Spink (1)
  • Teutoburger (2)
  • WAG (2)
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1827 B at auction AURORA - July 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
244 $
Price in auction currency 21000 RUB
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1827 B at auction Teutoburger - February 22, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
81 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1827 B at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1827 B at auction Alexander - January 11, 2023
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1827 B at auction Alexander - January 11, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date January 11, 2023
Condition VF25 RNGA
Selling price
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1827 B at auction Heritage - August 28, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1827 B at auction Russian Heritage - July 24, 2022
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1827 B at auction Russian Heritage - July 24, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 24, 2022
Condition VF25 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1827 B at auction Russian Heritage - May 22, 2022
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1827 B at auction Russian Heritage - May 22, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 22, 2022
Condition VF25 RNGA
Selling price
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1827 B at auction Sonntag - November 30, 2021
Seller Sonntag
Date November 30, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1827 B at auction Spink - July 13, 2021
Seller Spink
Date July 13, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1827 B at auction Reinhard Fischer - September 26, 2020
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date September 26, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1827 B at auction WAG - January 15, 2017
Seller WAG
Date January 15, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1827 B at auction Teutoburger - December 3, 2016
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 3, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1827 B at auction Busso Peus - November 4, 2016
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 4, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1827 B at auction Emporium Hamburg - April 24, 2015
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 24, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1827 B at auction WAG - March 15, 2015
Seller WAG
Date March 15, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1827 B at auction Emporium Hamburg - June 6, 2014
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date June 6, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1827 B at auction Künker - October 9, 2001
Seller Künker
Date October 9, 2001
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2/3 Thaler 1827 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Hanover Coin catalog of George IV Coins of Hanover in 1827 All Hanover coins Hanover silver coins Hanover coins 2/3 Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search