2/3 Thaler 1827 B "Type 1826-1828" (Hanover, George IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1827 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of George IV struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31227 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 780. Bidding took place August 25, 2022.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (4) XF (2) VF (9) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) VF25 (3) Service RNGA (3) NGC (1)