Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
2/3 Thaler 1827 B "Type 1826-1828" (Hanover, George IV)
Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 17,323 g
- Pure silver (0,4177 oz) 12,9923 g
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period George IV
- Denomination 2/3 Thaler
- Year 1827
- Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1827 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of George IV struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31227 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 780. Bidding took place August 25, 2022.
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
244 $
Price in auction currency 21000 RUB
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
81 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 24, 2022
Condition VF25 RNGA
Selling price
Seller Sonntag
Date November 30, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date September 26, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 3, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 4, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 24, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
