2/3 Thaler 1826 B "Type 1826-1828" (Hanover, George IV)

Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 17,323 g
- Pure silver (0,4177 oz) 12,9923 g
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period George IV
- Denomination 2/3 Thaler
- Year 1826
- Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1826 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of George IV struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8735 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 650. Bidding took place October 16, 2023.
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
90 $
Price in auction currency 85 EUR
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date October 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date October 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date May 29, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date February 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date November 4, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 24, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
