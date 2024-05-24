Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

2/3 Thaler 1826 B "Type 1826-1828" (Hanover, George IV)

Obverse 2/3 Thaler 1826 B "Type 1826-1828" - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, George IV Reverse 2/3 Thaler 1826 B "Type 1826-1828" - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, George IV

Photo by: Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 17,323 g
  • Pure silver (0,4177 oz) 12,9923 g
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period George IV
  • Denomination 2/3 Thaler
  • Year 1826
  • Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (58)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1826 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of George IV struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8735 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 650. Bidding took place October 16, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (2)
  • Gorny & Mosch (4)
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage (5)
  • Kroha (1)
  • Künker (18)
  • Möller (3)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Numisor (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (1)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • Teutoburger (6)
  • WAG (5)
  • Westfälische (1)
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1826 B at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
97 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1826 B at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
90 $
Price in auction currency 85 EUR
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1826 B at auction Teutoburger - February 22, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1826 B at auction Stack's - January 16, 2024
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1826 B at auction Stack's - January 16, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1826 B at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1826 B at auction Gorny & Mosch - November 7, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1826 B at auction Künker - October 19, 2023
Seller Künker
Date October 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1826 B at auction Künker - October 19, 2023
Seller Künker
Date October 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1826 B at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1826 B at auction Heritage - May 29, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 29, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1826 B at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1826 B at auction Künker - February 24, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1826 B at auction WAG - January 9, 2022
Seller WAG
Date January 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1826 B at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1826 B at auction Künker - November 4, 2021
Seller Künker
Date November 4, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1826 B at auction Kroha - October 30, 2021
Seller Kroha
Date October 30, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1826 B at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - March 12, 2021
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1826 B at auction Emporium Hamburg - April 24, 2020
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 24, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1826 B at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2020
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1826 B at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1826 B at auction WAG - February 16, 2020
Seller WAG
Date February 16, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1826 B at auction WAG - July 7, 2019
Seller WAG
Date July 7, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2/3 Thaler 1826 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Hanover Coin catalog of George IV Coins of Hanover in 1826 All Hanover coins Hanover silver coins Hanover coins 2/3 Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search