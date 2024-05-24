2/3 Thaler 1826 B "Type 1826-1828" (Hanover, George IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1826 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of George IV struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8735 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 650. Bidding took place October 16, 2023.

