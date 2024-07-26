Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

2/3 Thaler 1829 C (Hanover, George IV)

Obverse 2/3 Thaler 1829 C - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, George IV Reverse 2/3 Thaler 1829 C - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, George IV

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,993)
  • Weight 13,083 g
  • Pure silver (0,4177 oz) 12,9914 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period George IV
  • Denomination 2/3 Thaler
  • Year 1829
  • Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint Clausthal
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (80)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1829 with mark C. This silver coin from the times of George IV struck at the Clausthal Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 621 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 850. Bidding took place October 18, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • Auction World (1)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (2)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (2)
  • Heritage (4)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Höhn (2)
  • Jean ELSEN (1)
  • Kroha (1)
  • Künker (23)
  • Möller (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (4)
  • NumisCorner (1)
  • Oslo Myntgalleri (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (1)
  • Russian Heritage (2)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Spink (3)
  • Teutoburger (5)
  • UBS (4)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (1)
  • WAG (12)
  • WCN (1)
  • Westfälische (1)
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1829 C at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
136 $
Price in auction currency 125 EUR
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1829 C at auction NumisCorner - April 26, 2024
Seller NumisCorner
Date April 26, 2024
Condition AU55
Selling price
156 $
Price in auction currency 145 EUR
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1829 C at auction Teutoburger - February 22, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1829 C at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1829 C at auction Universum Coins GmbH - October 26, 2023
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date October 26, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1829 C at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 11, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1829 C at auction Alexander - January 11, 2023
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1829 C at auction Alexander - January 11, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date January 11, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1829 C at auction Spink - October 18, 2022
Seller Spink
Date October 18, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1829 C at auction Auction World - October 16, 2022
Seller Auction World
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1829 C at auction Künker - October 7, 2022
Seller Künker
Date October 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1829 C at auction Russian Heritage - July 24, 2022
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1829 C at auction Russian Heritage - July 24, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 24, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1829 C at auction Russian Heritage - May 22, 2022
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1829 C at auction Russian Heritage - May 22, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 22, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1829 C at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1829 C at auction Jean ELSEN - December 9, 2021
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date December 9, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1829 C at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1829 C at auction Kroha - October 30, 2021
Seller Kroha
Date October 30, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1829 C at auction Teutoburger - December 4, 2020
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1829 C at auction Oslo Myntgalleri - November 29, 2020
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date November 29, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1829 C at auction HIRSCH - November 22, 2020
Seller HIRSCH
Date November 22, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1829 C at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2020
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1829 C at auction Spink - November 13, 2019
Seller Spink
Date November 13, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2/3 Thaler 1829 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Hanover Coin catalog of George IV Coins of Hanover in 1829 All Hanover coins Hanover silver coins Hanover coins 2/3 Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search