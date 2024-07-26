Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
2/3 Thaler 1829 C (Hanover, George IV)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,993)
- Weight 13,083 g
- Pure silver (0,4177 oz) 12,9914 g
- Diameter 31 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period George IV
- Denomination 2/3 Thaler
- Year 1829
- Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
- Mint Clausthal
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (80)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1829 with mark C. This silver coin from the times of George IV struck at the Clausthal Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 621 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 850. Bidding took place October 18, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller NumisCorner
Date April 26, 2024
Condition AU55
Selling price
156 $
Price in auction currency 145 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Spink
Date October 18, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Auction World
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 24, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date December 9, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date November 29, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller HIRSCH
Date November 22, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
