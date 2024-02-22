Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

2/3 Thaler 1828 C "Type 1822-1829" (Hanover, George IV)

Obverse 2/3 Thaler 1828 C "Type 1822-1829" - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, George IV Reverse 2/3 Thaler 1828 C "Type 1822-1829" - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, George IV

Photo by: Soler y Llach S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,993)
  • Weight 13,083 g
  • Pure silver (0,4177 oz) 12,9914 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period George IV
  • Denomination 2/3 Thaler
  • Year 1828
  • Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint Clausthal
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1828 with mark C. This silver coin from the times of George IV struck at the Clausthal Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4380 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 125. Bidding took place March 6, 2011.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Kroha (1)
  • Künker (3)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Teutoburger (2)
  • WAG (3)
  • Wormser Auktionshaus (1)
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1828 C at auction Teutoburger - February 22, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
65 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1828 C at auction WAG - January 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date January 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
104 $
Price in auction currency 95 EUR
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1828 C at auction Künker - October 19, 2023
Seller Künker
Date October 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1828 C at auction Rauch - September 24, 2023
Seller Rauch
Date September 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1828 C at auction Wormser Auktionshaus - June 2, 2021
Seller Wormser Auktionshaus
Date June 2, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1828 C at auction Busso Peus - January 13, 2018
Seller Busso Peus
Date January 13, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1828 C at auction HERVERA - September 19, 2017
Seller HERVERA
Date September 19, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1828 C at auction Soler y Llach - September 18, 2017
Seller Soler y Llach
Date September 18, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1828 C at auction WAG - July 12, 2015
Seller WAG
Date July 12, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1828 C at auction Kroha - July 2, 2015
Seller Kroha
Date July 2, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1828 C at auction Teutoburger - May 30, 2015
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 30, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1828 C at auction WAG - June 15, 2014
Seller WAG
Date June 15, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1828 C at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 6, 2012
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 6, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1828 C at auction Künker - February 9, 2012
Seller Künker
Date February 9, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1828 C at auction Höhn - December 3, 2011
Seller Höhn
Date December 3, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1828 C at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 6, 2011
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 6, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1828 C at auction Künker - June 17, 2003
Seller Künker
Date June 17, 2003
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2/3 Thaler 1828 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Hanover Coin catalog of George IV Coins of Hanover in 1828 All Hanover coins Hanover silver coins Hanover coins 2/3 Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search