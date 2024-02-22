Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
2/3 Thaler 1828 C "Type 1822-1829" (Hanover, George IV)
Photo by: Soler y Llach S.L.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,993)
- Weight 13,083 g
- Pure silver (0,4177 oz) 12,9914 g
- Diameter 31 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period George IV
- Denomination 2/3 Thaler
- Year 1828
- Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
- Mint Clausthal
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1828 with mark C. This silver coin from the times of George IV struck at the Clausthal Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4380 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 125. Bidding took place March 6, 2011.
Сondition
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
65 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Seller Künker
Date October 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rauch
Date September 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Wormser Auktionshaus
Date June 2, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Busso Peus
Date January 13, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller HERVERA
Date September 19, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date September 18, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 30, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 6, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 6, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2/3 Thaler 1828 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
