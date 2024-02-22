Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
2/3 Thaler 1827 C "Type 1822-1829" (Hanover, George IV)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,993)
- Weight 13,083 g
- Pure silver (0,4177 oz) 12,9914 g
- Diameter 31 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period George IV
- Denomination 2/3 Thaler
- Year 1827
- Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
- Mint Clausthal
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (41)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1827 with mark C. This silver coin from the times of George IV struck at the Clausthal Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1943 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 680. Bidding took place April 23, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
- All companies
- Auction World (1)
- Busso Peus (3)
- Downies (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Felzmann (2)
- Gorny & Mosch (3)
- Grün (1)
- Heritage (2)
- HERVERA (1)
- HIRSCH (2)
- Höhn (2)
- Künker (7)
- Möller (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- Reinhard Fischer (1)
- Soler y Llach (1)
- Sonntag (1)
- Stack's (2)
- Teutoburger (2)
- WAG (6)
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
70 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date October 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date April 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date January 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date January 20, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date December 1, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 27, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 20, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 26, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2/3 Thaler 1827 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search