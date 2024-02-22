2/3 Thaler 1827 C "Type 1822-1829" (Hanover, George IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1827 with mark C. This silver coin from the times of George IV struck at the Clausthal Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1943 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 680. Bidding took place April 23, 2015.

