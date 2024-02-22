Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

2/3 Thaler 1827 C "Type 1822-1829" (Hanover, George IV)

Obverse 2/3 Thaler 1827 C "Type 1822-1829" - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, George IV Reverse 2/3 Thaler 1827 C "Type 1822-1829" - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, George IV

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,993)
  • Weight 13,083 g
  • Pure silver (0,4177 oz) 12,9914 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period George IV
  • Denomination 2/3 Thaler
  • Year 1827
  • Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint Clausthal
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (41)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1827 with mark C. This silver coin from the times of George IV struck at the Clausthal Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1943 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 680. Bidding took place April 23, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
  • All companies
  • Auction World (1)
  • Busso Peus (3)
  • Downies (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Felzmann (2)
  • Gorny & Mosch (3)
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage (2)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • HIRSCH (2)
  • Höhn (2)
  • Künker (7)
  • Möller (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Stack's (2)
  • Teutoburger (2)
  • WAG (6)
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1827 C at auction WAG - May 12, 2024
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
102 $
Price in auction currency 95 EUR
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1827 C at auction Teutoburger - February 22, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
70 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1827 C at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1827 C at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1827 C at auction Gorny & Mosch - November 7, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1827 C at auction Künker - October 19, 2023
Seller Künker
Date October 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1827 C at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 11, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1827 C at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - April 20, 2023
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date April 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1827 C at auction Heritage - August 28, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1827 C at auction Busso Peus - January 22, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date January 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1827 C at auction Stack's - January 20, 2022
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1827 C at auction Stack's - January 20, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date January 20, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1827 C at auction Sonntag - June 1, 2021
Seller Sonntag
Date June 1, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1827 C at auction Künker - December 1, 2020
Seller Künker
Date December 1, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1827 C at auction HIRSCH - September 27, 2019
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 27, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1827 C at auction HIRSCH - February 14, 2019
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 14, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1827 C at auction Höhn - January 20, 2019
Seller Höhn
Date January 20, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1827 C at auction Künker - September 20, 2018
Seller Künker
Date September 20, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1827 C at auction Teutoburger - May 26, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 26, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1827 C at auction Felzmann - March 8, 2017
Seller Felzmann
Date March 8, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1827 C at auction WAG - February 12, 2017
Seller WAG
Date February 12, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1827 C at auction Höhn - February 9, 2017
Seller Höhn
Date February 9, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2/3 Thaler 1827 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Hanover Coin catalog of George IV Coins of Hanover in 1827 All Hanover coins Hanover silver coins Hanover coins 2/3 Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search