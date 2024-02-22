Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

2/3 Thaler 1826 C "Type 1822-1829" (Hanover, George IV)

Obverse 2/3 Thaler 1826 C "Type 1822-1829" - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, George IV Reverse 2/3 Thaler 1826 C "Type 1822-1829" - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, George IV

Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,993)
  • Weight 13,083 g
  • Pure silver (0,4177 oz) 12,9914 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period George IV
  • Denomination 2/3 Thaler
  • Year 1826
  • Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint Clausthal
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1826 with mark C. This silver coin from the times of George IV struck at the Clausthal Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4223 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 76,000. Bidding took place July 15, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Künker (4)
  • Teutoburger (5)
  • UBS (1)
  • Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1826 C at auction Teutoburger - February 22, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
76 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1826 C at auction Teutoburger - February 22, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
76 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1826 C at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1826 C at auction Auction World - July 16, 2023
Seller Auction World
Date July 16, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1826 C at auction Veilinghuis de Ruiter - March 17, 2020
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date March 17, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1826 C at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - March 17, 2020
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date March 17, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1826 C at auction Künker - December 6, 2018
Seller Künker
Date December 6, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1826 C at auction Künker - October 11, 2018
Seller Künker
Date October 11, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1826 C at auction Künker - June 19, 2018
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1826 C at auction Höhn - January 13, 2016
Seller Höhn
Date January 13, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1826 C at auction Teutoburger - May 23, 2014
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 23, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1826 C at auction Teutoburger - September 8, 2012
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 8, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1826 C at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 6, 2012
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 6, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1826 C at auction Heritage - August 16, 2010
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1826 C at auction Heritage - August 16, 2010
Seller Heritage
Date August 16, 2010
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1826 C at auction UBS - September 7, 2009
Seller UBS
Date September 7, 2009
Condition AU
Selling price
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1826 C at auction Künker - September 24, 2006
Seller Künker
Date September 24, 2006
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2/3 Thaler 1826 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

