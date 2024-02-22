2/3 Thaler 1826 C "Type 1822-1829" (Hanover, George IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1826 with mark C. This silver coin from the times of George IV struck at the Clausthal Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4223 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 76,000. Bidding took place July 15, 2023.

