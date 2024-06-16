Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

2/3 Thaler 1825 C (Hanover, George IV)

Obverse 2/3 Thaler 1825 C - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, George IV Reverse 2/3 Thaler 1825 C - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, George IV

Photo by: Münzen Gut-Lynt GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,993)
  • Weight 13,083 g
  • Pure silver (0,4177 oz) 12,9914 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period George IV
  • Denomination 2/3 Thaler
  • Year 1825
  • Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint Clausthal
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (27)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1825 with mark C. This silver coin from the times of George IV struck at the Clausthal Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 33862 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 300. Bidding took place September 5, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auctiones (1)
  • CNG (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Künker (7)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Teutoburger (7)
  • UBS (1)
  • WAG (3)
  • WCN (1)
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1825 C at auction Auctiones - June 16, 2024
Seller Auctiones
Date June 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
123 $
Price in auction currency 110 CHF
Seller WCN
Date April 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
271 $
Price in auction currency 1100 PLN
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1825 C at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1825 C at auction CNG - March 6, 2024
Seller CNG
Date March 6, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1825 C at auction Teutoburger - February 22, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1825 C at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1825 C at auction Künker - December 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date December 1, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1825 C at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - September 19, 2021
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date September 19, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1825 C at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1825 C at auction Künker - March 26, 2020
Seller Künker
Date March 26, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1825 C at auction Heritage - September 9, 2019
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1825 C at auction Heritage - September 9, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date September 9, 2019
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1825 C at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2018
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1825 C at auction Rauch - November 14, 2018
Seller Rauch
Date November 14, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1825 C at auction WAG - October 11, 2015
Seller WAG
Date October 11, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1825 C at auction Teutoburger - September 10, 2015
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 10, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1825 C at auction WAG - June 14, 2015
Seller WAG
Date June 14, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1825 C at auction Emporium Hamburg - April 24, 2015
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 24, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1825 C at auction WAG - June 15, 2014
Seller WAG
Date June 15, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1825 C at auction Heritage - April 16, 2014
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1825 C at auction Heritage - April 16, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date April 16, 2014
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1825 C at auction Teutoburger - September 7, 2013
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 7, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1825 C at auction Künker - February 7, 2013
Seller Künker
Date February 7, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2/3 Thaler 1825 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Hanover Coin catalog of George IV Coins of Hanover in 1825 All Hanover coins Hanover silver coins Hanover coins 2/3 Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search