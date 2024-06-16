2/3 Thaler 1825 C (Hanover, George IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1825 with mark C. This silver coin from the times of George IV struck at the Clausthal Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 33862 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 300. Bidding took place September 5, 2019.

