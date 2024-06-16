Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
2/3 Thaler 1825 C (Hanover, George IV)
Photo by: Münzen Gut-Lynt GmbH
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,993)
- Weight 13,083 g
- Pure silver (0,4177 oz) 12,9914 g
- Diameter 31 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period George IV
- Denomination 2/3 Thaler
- Year 1825
- Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
- Mint Clausthal
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (27)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1825 with mark C. This silver coin from the times of George IV struck at the Clausthal Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 33862 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 300. Bidding took place September 5, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auctiones (1)
- CNG (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Heritage (2)
- Künker (7)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- Rauch (1)
- Teutoburger (7)
- UBS (1)
- WAG (3)
- WCN (1)
Seller Auctiones
Date June 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
123 $
Price in auction currency 110 CHF
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date December 1, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date September 19, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 9, 2019
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Rauch
Date November 14, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 10, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 24, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date April 16, 2014
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 7, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2/3 Thaler 1825 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
