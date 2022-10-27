Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
2/3 Thaler 1823 C (Hanover, George IV)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,993)
- Weight 13,083 g
- Pure silver (0,4177 oz) 12,9914 g
- Diameter 31 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period George IV
- Denomination 2/3 Thaler
- Year 1823
- Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
- Mint Clausthal
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1823 with mark C. This silver coin from the times of George IV struck at the Clausthal Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 644 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 230. Bidding took place May 13, 2024.
Сondition
- All companies
- Attica Auctions (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Grün (1)
- Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (1)
- Russiancoin (1)
- UBS (1)
- VL Nummus (1)
- Westfälische (1)
Seller Myntauktioner i Sverige AB
Date September 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
76 $
Price in auction currency 850 SEK
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 27, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
135 $
Price in auction currency 8250 RUB
Seller VL Nummus
Date September 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 6, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Westfälische
Date September 14, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2/3 Thaler 1823 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search