Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

2/3 Thaler 1823 C (Hanover, George IV)

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,993)
  • Weight 13,083 g
  • Pure silver (0,4177 oz) 12,9914 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period George IV
  • Denomination 2/3 Thaler
  • Year 1823
  • Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint Clausthal
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1823 with mark C. This silver coin from the times of George IV struck at the Clausthal Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 644 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 230. Bidding took place May 13, 2024.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Attica Auctions (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • UBS (1)
  • VL Nummus (1)
  • Westfälische (1)
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1823 C at auction Myntauktioner i Sverige AB - September 10, 2023
Seller Myntauktioner i Sverige AB
Date September 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
76 $
Price in auction currency 850 SEK
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1823 C at auction Russiancoin - October 27, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 27, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
135 $
Price in auction currency 8250 RUB
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1823 C at auction VL Nummus - September 17, 2022
Seller VL Nummus
Date September 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1823 C at auction Attica Auctions - June 26, 2022
Seller Attica Auctions
Date June 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1823 C at auction Emporium Hamburg - October 26, 2018
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date October 26, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1823 C at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1823 C at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 6, 2012
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 6, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1823 C at auction Westfälische - September 14, 2011
Seller Westfälische
Date September 14, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1823 C at auction UBS - September 9, 2008
Seller UBS
Date September 9, 2008
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2/3 Thaler 1823 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

