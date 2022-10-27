2/3 Thaler 1823 C (Hanover, George IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1823 with mark C. This silver coin from the times of George IV struck at the Clausthal Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 644 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 230. Bidding took place May 13, 2024.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (1) XF (5) VF (1) No grade (1)