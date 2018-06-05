Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

2/3 Thaler 1822 C (Hanover, George IV)

Obverse 2/3 Thaler 1822 C - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, George IV Reverse 2/3 Thaler 1822 C - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, George IV

Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,993)
  • Weight 13,083 g
  • Pure silver (0,4177 oz) 12,9914 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period George IV
  • Denomination 2/3 Thaler
  • Year 1822
  • Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint Clausthal
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1822 with mark C. This silver coin from the times of George IV struck at the Clausthal Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4295 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 225. Bidding took place March 6, 2012.

  • All companies
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1822 C at auction Sonntag - June 5, 2018
Seller Sonntag
Date June 5, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
257 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1822 C at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 6, 2012
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 6, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2/3 Thaler 1822 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

