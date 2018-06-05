Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
2/3 Thaler 1822 C (Hanover, George IV)
Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,993)
- Weight 13,083 g
- Pure silver (0,4177 oz) 12,9914 g
- Diameter 31 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period George IV
- Denomination 2/3 Thaler
- Year 1822
- Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
- Mint Clausthal
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1822 with mark C. This silver coin from the times of George IV struck at the Clausthal Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4295 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 225. Bidding took place March 6, 2012.
Сondition
- All companies
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Sonntag (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2/3 Thaler 1822 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search