2/3 Thaler 1822 C (Hanover, George IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1822 with mark C. This silver coin from the times of George IV struck at the Clausthal Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4295 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 225. Bidding took place March 6, 2012.

Сondition AU (1) XF (1)