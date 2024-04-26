Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

16 Gute Groschen 1830 (Hanover, George IV)

Obverse 16 Gute Groschen 1830 - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, George IV Reverse 16 Gute Groschen 1830 - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, George IV

Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,993)
  • Weight 11,775 g
  • Pure silver (0,3759 oz) 11,6926 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period George IV
  • Denomination 16 Gute Groschen
  • Year 1830
  • Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (49)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1830 . This silver coin from the times of George IV struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 97147 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 260. Bidding took place May 29, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1830 at auction NumisCorner - April 26, 2024
Seller NumisCorner
Date April 26, 2024
Condition AU55
Selling price
86 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1830 at auction Teutoburger - February 22, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
81 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1830 at auction Coinhouse - December 17, 2023
Seller Coinhouse
Date December 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1830 at auction Karamitsos - December 10, 2023
Seller Karamitsos
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1830 at auction Gärtner - October 16, 2023
Seller Gärtner
Date October 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1830 at auction Künker - October 19, 2023
Seller Künker
Date October 19, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1830 at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 11, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1830 at auction WAG - January 15, 2023
Seller WAG
Date January 15, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1830 at auction Heritage - May 29, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 29, 2022
Condition MS64 ANACS
Selling price
******
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1830 at auction Russiancoin - May 26, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 26, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1830 at auction Höhn - September 4, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date September 4, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1830 at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 20, 2021
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1830 at auction Höhn - May 29, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date May 29, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1830 at auction Numisbalt - February 4, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 4, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1830 at auction WAG - January 12, 2020
Seller WAG
Date January 12, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1830 at auction Solidus Numismatik - November 17, 2019
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date November 17, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1830 at auction Kroha - May 4, 2019
Seller Kroha
Date May 4, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1830 at auction Emporium Hamburg - April 16, 2018
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 16, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1830 at auction London Coins - March 17, 2018
Seller London Coins
Date March 17, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1830 at auction Monnaies d'Antan - May 21, 2017
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date May 21, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1830 at auction Höhn - February 9, 2017
Seller Höhn
Date February 9, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1830 at auction Karamitsos - September 22, 2024
Seller Karamitsos
Date September 22, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 16 Gute Groschen 1830 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

