Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
16 Gute Groschen 1830 (Hanover, George IV)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,993)
- Weight 11,775 g
- Pure silver (0,3759 oz) 11,6926 g
- Diameter 31 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period George IV
- Denomination 16 Gute Groschen
- Year 1830
- Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (49)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1830 . This silver coin from the times of George IV struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 97147 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 260. Bidding took place May 29, 2022.
Seller NumisCorner
Date April 26, 2024
Condition AU55
Selling price
86 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
81 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Seller Coinhouse
Date December 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gärtner
Date October 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date October 19, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WAG
Date January 15, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date May 29, 2022
Condition MS64 ANACS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 26, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 4, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date November 17, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 16, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller London Coins
Date March 17, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date May 21, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
