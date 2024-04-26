16 Gute Groschen 1830 (Hanover, George IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1830 . This silver coin from the times of George IV struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 97147 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 260. Bidding took place May 29, 2022.

Сondition UNC (9) AU (14) XF (23) VF (1) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS64 (2) MS63 (1) MS62 (2) AU55 (2) Service NGC (4) ANACS (2)

