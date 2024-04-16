Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
16 Gute Groschen 1829 (Hanover, George IV)
Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,993)
- Weight 11,775 g
- Pure silver (0,3759 oz) 11,6926 g
- Diameter 31 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period George IV
- Denomination 16 Gute Groschen
- Year 1829
- Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (50)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1829 . This silver coin from the times of George IV struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1902 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 240. Bidding took place May 12, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
64 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
53 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date December 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date October 19, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date September 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date June 23, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date April 21, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 19, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date November 17, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
