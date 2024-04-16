Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

16 Gute Groschen 1829 (Hanover, George IV)

Obverse 16 Gute Groschen 1829 - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, George IV Reverse 16 Gute Groschen 1829 - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, George IV

Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,993)
  • Weight 11,775 g
  • Pure silver (0,3759 oz) 11,6926 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period George IV
  • Denomination 16 Gute Groschen
  • Year 1829
  • Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (50)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1829 . This silver coin from the times of George IV struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1902 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 240. Bidding took place May 12, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (6)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Frühwald (1)
  • Goldberg (4)
  • Gorny & Mosch (4)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Höhn (3)
  • Künker (8)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Rauch (2)
  • Reinhard Fischer (3)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Teutoburger (7)
  • Via (1)
  • WAG (3)
  • WCN (1)
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1829 at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
64 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1829 at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
53 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1829 at auction Teutoburger - February 22, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1829 at auction Teutoburger - February 22, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1829 at auction Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg - December 9, 2023
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date December 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1829 at auction Künker - October 19, 2023
Seller Künker
Date October 19, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1829 at auction Numimarket - September 26, 2023
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1829 at auction Numimarket - September 26, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date September 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1829 at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 11, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1829 at auction WAG - January 15, 2023
Seller WAG
Date January 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1829 at auction Via - September 30, 2022
Seller Via
Date September 30, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1829 at auction Künker - July 21, 2022
Seller Künker
Date July 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1829 at auction Frühwald - July 3, 2022
Seller Frühwald
Date July 3, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1829 at auction Höhn - May 14, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date May 14, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1829 at auction WAG - May 8, 2022
Seller WAG
Date May 8, 2022
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1829 at auction Höhn - November 19, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date November 19, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1829 at auction Stack's - June 23, 2021
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1829 at auction Stack's - June 23, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date June 23, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1829 at auction Gorny & Mosch - April 21, 2021
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date April 21, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1829 at auction Künker - September 19, 2019
Seller Künker
Date September 19, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1829 at auction WAG - January 13, 2019
Seller WAG
Date January 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1829 at auction Reinhard Fischer - November 17, 2018
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date November 17, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1829 at auction Emporium Hamburg - April 16, 2018
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 16, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1829 at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 16 Gute Groschen 1829 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Hanover Coin catalog of George IV Coins of Hanover in 1829 All Hanover coins Hanover silver coins Hanover coins 16 Gute Groschen Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search