16 Gute Groschen 1829 (Hanover, George IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1829 . This silver coin from the times of George IV struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1902 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 240. Bidding took place May 12, 2022.

Сondition UNC (8) AU (18) XF (17) VF (7) Condition (slab) MS63 (3) MS62 (1) AU55 (1) Service PCGS (3) NGC (2)

