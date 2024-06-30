16 Gute Groschen 1828 (Hanover, George IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1828 . This silver coin from the times of George IV struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 168 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for RUB 26,000. Bidding took place July 15, 2023.

Сondition UNC (10) AU (16) XF (34) VF (3) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS64 (2) MS63 (1) MS62 (1) MS61 (1) AU58 (1) XF45 (1) Service NGC (7)

