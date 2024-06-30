Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

16 Gute Groschen 1828 (Hanover, George IV)

no image
no image

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,993)
  • Weight 11,775 g
  • Pure silver (0,3759 oz) 11,6926 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period George IV
  • Denomination 16 Gute Groschen
  • Year 1828
  • Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (63)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1828 . This silver coin from the times of George IV struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 168 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for RUB 26,000. Bidding took place July 15, 2023.

Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1828 at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 30, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
80 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1828 at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
87 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1828 at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1828 at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******

Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1828 at auction Heritage - March 21, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date March 21, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******

Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1828 at auction Teutoburger - February 22, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 22, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******

Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1828 at auction AURORA - February 15, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1828 at auction Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg - December 9, 2023
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date December 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1828 at auction Russian Heritage - July 15, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 15, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******

Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1828 at auction Gärtner - June 12, 2023
Seller Gärtner
Date June 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1828 at auction Alexander - July 6, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date July 6, 2022
Condition XF45
Selling price
******

Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1828 at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 5, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 5, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1828 at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 29, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1828 at auction Höhn - November 19, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date November 19, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1828 at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 14, 2021
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 14, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1828 at auction DNW - July 7, 2021
Seller DNW
Date July 7, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******

Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1828 at auction Stephen Album - June 28, 2021
Seller Stephen Album
Date June 28, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******

Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1828 at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 6, 2021
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 6, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1828 at auction Höhn - October 4, 2020
Seller Höhn
Date October 4, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1828 at auction iNumis - June 4, 2019
Seller iNumis
Date June 4, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1828 at auction Reinhard Fischer - November 17, 2018
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date November 17, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******


