Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
16 Gute Groschen 1828 (Hanover, George IV)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,993)
- Weight 11,775 g
- Pure silver (0,3759 oz) 11,6926 g
- Diameter 31 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period George IV
- Denomination 16 Gute Groschen
- Year 1828
- Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (63)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1828 . This silver coin from the times of George IV struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 168 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for RUB 26,000. Bidding took place July 15, 2023.
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
80 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
87 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date March 21, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 22, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date December 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 15, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date July 6, 2022
Condition XF45
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 5, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Stephen Album
Date June 28, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 6, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 16 Gute Groschen 1828 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
