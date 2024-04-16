Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
16 Gute Groschen 1827 (Hanover, George IV)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,993)
- Weight 11,775 g
- Pure silver (0,3759 oz) 11,6926 g
- Diameter 31 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period George IV
- Denomination 16 Gute Groschen
- Year 1827
- Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (47)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1827 . This silver coin from the times of George IV struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 24126 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 576. Bidding took place March 25, 2024.
Seller Heritage
Date June 23, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
372 $
Price in auction currency 372 USD
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
85 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date March 25, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date May 29, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 18, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date January 13, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date June 14, 2018
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 16, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date June 9, 2016
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date May 21, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 5, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
