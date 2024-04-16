Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

16 Gute Groschen 1827 (Hanover, George IV)

Obverse 16 Gute Groschen 1827 - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, George IV Reverse 16 Gute Groschen 1827 - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, George IV

Photo by: Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,993)
  • Weight 11,775 g
  • Pure silver (0,3759 oz) 11,6926 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period George IV
  • Denomination 16 Gute Groschen
  • Year 1827
  • Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (47)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1827 . This silver coin from the times of George IV struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 24126 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 576. Bidding took place March 25, 2024.

Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1827 at auction Heritage - June 23, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 23, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
372 $
Price in auction currency 372 USD
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1827 at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
85 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1827 at auction Heritage - March 25, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date March 25, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1827 at auction Teutoburger - February 22, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WAG
Date January 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1827 at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1827 at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1827 at auction Teutoburger - March 2, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1827 at auction Heritage - May 29, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 29, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1827 at auction WAG - April 10, 2022
Seller WAG
Date April 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1827 at auction WAG - June 7, 2020
Seller WAG
Date June 7, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1827 at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 18, 2019
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 18, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1827 at auction Emporium Hamburg - January 13, 2019
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date January 13, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1827 at auction Künker - July 19, 2018
Seller Künker
Date July 19, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1827 at auction Heritage - June 14, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date June 14, 2018
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1827 at auction Emporium Hamburg - April 16, 2018
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 16, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1827 at auction WAG - January 15, 2017
Seller WAG
Date January 15, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1827 at auction Heritage - June 9, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date June 9, 2016
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1827 at auction Monnaies d'Antan - May 21, 2016
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date May 21, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1827 at auction Teutoburger - December 5, 2015
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 5, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1827 at auction Monnaies d'Antan - November 22, 2015
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 22, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 16 Gute Groschen 1827 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

