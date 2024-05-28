Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

16 Gute Groschen 1826 (Hanover, George IV)

Obverse 16 Gute Groschen 1826 - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, George IV Reverse 16 Gute Groschen 1826 - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, George IV

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,993)
  • Weight 11,775 g
  • Pure silver (0,3759 oz) 11,6926 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period George IV
  • Denomination 16 Gute Groschen
  • Year 1826
  • Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1826 . This silver coin from the times of George IV struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2465 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 333.5. Bidding took place July 18, 2007.

Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1826 at auction Universum Coins GmbH - May 28, 2024
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
43 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1826 at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
64 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1826 at auction Teutoburger - February 22, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1826 at auction Russiancoin - January 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1826 at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1826 at auction Heritage - November 30, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date November 30, 2023
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1826 at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1826 at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - March 26, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1826 at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - September 4, 2022
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date September 4, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1826 at auction Höhn - November 19, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date November 19, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1826 at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - September 19, 2021
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date September 19, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1826 at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - September 19, 2021
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date September 19, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1826 at auction Rauch - July 18, 2021
Seller Rauch
Date July 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1826 at auction WAG - October 4, 2020
Seller WAG
Date October 4, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1826 at auction Stephen Album - March 2, 2020
Seller Stephen Album
Date March 2, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1826 at auction WAG - September 1, 2019
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1826 at auction WAG - January 13, 2019
Seller WAG
Date January 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1826 at auction Emporium Hamburg - January 13, 2019
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date January 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1826 at auction Möller - November 2, 2018
Seller Möller
Date November 2, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1826 at auction Emporium Hamburg - April 16, 2018
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 16, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1826 at auction Teutoburger - February 24, 2018
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 24, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 16 Gute Groschen 1826 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

