16 Gute Groschen 1826 (Hanover, George IV)

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1826 . This silver coin from the times of George IV struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2465 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 333.5. Bidding took place July 18, 2007.

