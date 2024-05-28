Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
16 Gute Groschen 1826 (Hanover, George IV)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,993)
- Weight 11,775 g
- Pure silver (0,3759 oz) 11,6926 g
- Diameter 31 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period George IV
- Denomination 16 Gute Groschen
- Year 1826
- Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (39)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1826 . This silver coin from the times of George IV struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2465 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 333.5. Bidding took place July 18, 2007.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
43 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
64 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date November 30, 2023
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date September 4, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date September 19, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date September 19, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stephen Album
Date March 2, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Möller
Date November 2, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 16, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
