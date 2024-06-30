16 Gute Groschen 1825 (Hanover, George IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1825 . This silver coin from the times of George IV struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4307 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 225. Bidding took place March 6, 2012.

