Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
16 Gute Groschen 1825 (Hanover, George IV)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,993)
- Weight 11,775 g
- Pure silver (0,3759 oz) 11,6926 g
- Diameter 31 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period George IV
- Denomination 16 Gute Groschen
- Year 1825
- Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (39)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1825 . This silver coin from the times of George IV struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4307 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 225. Bidding took place March 6, 2012.
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
45 $
Price in auction currency 42 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
64 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date August 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date November 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 26, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Höhn
Date November 19, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date September 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 22, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date November 17, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 16, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
