Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

16 Gute Groschen 1825 (Hanover, George IV)

Obverse 16 Gute Groschen 1825 - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, George IV Reverse 16 Gute Groschen 1825 - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, George IV

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,993)
  • Weight 11,775 g
  • Pure silver (0,3759 oz) 11,6926 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period George IV
  • Denomination 16 Gute Groschen
  • Year 1825
  • Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (39)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1825 . This silver coin from the times of George IV struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4307 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 225. Bidding took place March 6, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Bruun Rasmussen (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (4)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (3)
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Höhn (3)
  • Ibrahim's Collectibles (1)
  • Katz (3)
  • Künker (3)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
  • Teutoburger (6)
  • WAG (3)
  • Westfälische (1)
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1825 at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 30, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
45 $
Price in auction currency 42 EUR
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1825 at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
64 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1825 at auction Teutoburger - February 22, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1825 at auction Teutoburger - February 22, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1825 at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1825 at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1825 at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1825 at auction Bruun Rasmussen - August 6, 2023
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date August 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1825 at auction Künker - November 18, 2022
Seller Künker
Date November 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1825 at auction Russiancoin - May 26, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 26, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1825 at auction Höhn - November 19, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date November 19, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1825 at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - September 5, 2021
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date September 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1825 at auction Felzmann - July 1, 2020
Seller Felzmann
Date July 1, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1825 at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 13, 2019
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1825 at auction Katz - April 28, 2019
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1825 at auction Katz - March 24, 2019
Seller Katz
Date March 24, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1825 at auction Katz - February 16, 2019
Seller Katz
Date February 16, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1825 at auction Tauler & Fau - January 22, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 22, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1825 at auction Reinhard Fischer - November 17, 2018
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date November 17, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1825 at auction Emporium Hamburg - April 16, 2018
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 16, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1825 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - January 18, 2018
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date January 18, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 16 Gute Groschen 1825 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

