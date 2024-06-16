Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
16 Gute Groschen 1824 (Hanover, George IV)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,993)
- Weight 11,775 g
- Pure silver (0,3759 oz) 11,6926 g
- Diameter 31 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period George IV
- Denomination 16 Gute Groschen
- Year 1824
- Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (43)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1824 . This silver coin from the times of George IV struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 899 sold at the AB Philea & Myntkompaniet auction for EUR 650. Bidding took place November 14, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
85 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 20, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Felzmann
Date September 5, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Schulman
Date April 13, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date December 1, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 26, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date June 2, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 6, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Münzenonline
Date April 23, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 16 Gute Groschen 1824 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
