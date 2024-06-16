Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

16 Gute Groschen 1824 (Hanover, George IV)

Obverse 16 Gute Groschen 1824 - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, George IV Reverse 16 Gute Groschen 1824 - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, George IV

Photo by: Schulman b.v.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,993)
  • Weight 11,775 g
  • Pure silver (0,3759 oz) 11,6926 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period George IV
  • Denomination 16 Gute Groschen
  • Year 1824
  • Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (43)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1824 . This silver coin from the times of George IV struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 899 sold at the AB Philea & Myntkompaniet auction for EUR 650. Bidding took place November 14, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (2)
  • AURORA (2)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (3)
  • Felzmann (2)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (3)
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Höhn (2)
  • Künker (4)
  • Möller (1)
  • Münzenonline (1)
  • Niemczyk (2)
  • NUMMUS Olomouc (1)
  • Rio de la Plata (1)
  • Schulman (1)
  • Teutoburger (13)
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1824 at auction Höhn - June 16, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date June 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
64 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1824 at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
85 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1824 at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1824 at auction Rio de la Plata - March 15, 2024
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1824 at auction Teutoburger - February 22, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1824 at auction Teutoburger - February 22, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1824 at auction AURORA - March 23, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date March 23, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1824 at auction AURORA - February 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date February 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1824 at auction Niemczyk - September 20, 2022
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1824 at auction Niemczyk - September 20, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 20, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1824 at auction Felzmann - September 5, 2022
Seller Felzmann
Date September 5, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1824 at auction CoinsNB - April 23, 2022
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1824 at auction Schulman - April 13, 2022
Seller Schulman
Date April 13, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1824 at auction Felzmann - March 16, 2022
Seller Felzmann
Date March 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1824 at auction Künker - December 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date December 1, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1824 at auction Niemczyk - September 26, 2021
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1824 at auction Niemczyk - September 26, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 26, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1824 at auction Teutoburger - June 2, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date June 2, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1824 at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 6, 2021
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 6, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1824 at auction Münzenonline - April 23, 2021
Seller Münzenonline
Date April 23, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1824 at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 29, 2021
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1824 at auction Teutoburger - December 4, 2020
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1824 at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - November 14, 2020
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date November 14, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 16 Gute Groschen 1824 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

