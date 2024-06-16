16 Gute Groschen 1824 (Hanover, George IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1824 . This silver coin from the times of George IV struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 899 sold at the AB Philea & Myntkompaniet auction for EUR 650. Bidding took place November 14, 2020.

