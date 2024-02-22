Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

16 Gute Groschen 1823 (Hanover, George IV)

Obverse 16 Gute Groschen 1823 - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, George IV Reverse 16 Gute Groschen 1823 - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, George IV

Photo by: Dr. Reinhard Fischer Auktionen

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,993)
  • Weight 11,775 g
  • Pure silver (0,3759 oz) 11,6926 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period George IV
  • Denomination 16 Gute Groschen
  • Year 1823
  • Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (25)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1823 . This silver coin from the times of George IV struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 26753 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 324. Bidding took place September 6, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aurea (1)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage (4)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Künker (3)
  • Möller (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
  • Reinhard Fischer (1)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Teutoburger (3)
  • UBS (1)
  • WAG (2)
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1823 at auction Teutoburger - February 22, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1823 at auction Heritage - May 29, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 29, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
320 $
Price in auction currency 320 USD
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1823 at auction Künker - November 4, 2021
Seller Künker
Date November 4, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1823 at auction HIRSCH - June 20, 2021
Seller HIRSCH
Date June 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1823 at auction Felzmann - January 18, 2021
Seller Felzmann
Date January 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1823 at auction Aurea - December 12, 2019
Seller Aurea
Date December 12, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1823 at auction SINCONA - May 22, 2019
Seller SINCONA
Date May 22, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1823 at auction Reinhard Fischer - November 17, 2018
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date November 17, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1823 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - October 18, 2018
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1823 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - January 18, 2018
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date January 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1823 at auction WAG - April 9, 2017
Seller WAG
Date April 9, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1823 at auction Höhn - June 4, 2016
Seller Höhn
Date June 4, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1823 at auction Teutoburger - February 27, 2016
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 27, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1823 at auction WAG - March 15, 2015
Seller WAG
Date March 15, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1823 at auction Heritage - January 22, 2015
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1823 at auction Heritage - January 22, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date January 22, 2015
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1823 at auction SINCONA - October 17, 2014
Seller SINCONA
Date October 17, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1823 at auction Künker - July 24, 2014
Seller Künker
Date July 24, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1823 at auction Heritage - September 11, 2012
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1823 at auction Heritage - September 11, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2012
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1823 at auction Möller - June 1, 2012
Seller Möller
Date June 1, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1823 at auction Grün - May 16, 2012
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1823 at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 6, 2012
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 6, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 16 Gute Groschen 1823 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Hanover Coin catalog of George IV Coins of Hanover in 1823 All Hanover coins Hanover silver coins Hanover coins 16 Gute Groschen Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Category
Year
Search