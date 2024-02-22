Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
16 Gute Groschen 1823 (Hanover, George IV)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,993)
- Weight 11,775 g
- Pure silver (0,3759 oz) 11,6926 g
- Diameter 31 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period George IV
- Denomination 16 Gute Groschen
- Year 1823
- Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (25)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1823 . This silver coin from the times of George IV struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 26753 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 324. Bidding took place September 6, 2012.
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date May 29, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
320 $
Price in auction currency 320 USD
Seller Künker
Date November 4, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Felzmann
Date January 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aurea
Date December 12, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date November 17, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 27, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 22, 2015
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2012
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
