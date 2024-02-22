16 Gute Groschen 1823 (Hanover, George IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1823 . This silver coin from the times of George IV struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 26753 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 324. Bidding took place September 6, 2012.

