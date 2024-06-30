Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
16 Gute Groschen 1822 "Type 1822-1830" (Hanover, George IV)
Photo by: Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,993)
- Weight 11,775 g
- Pure silver (0,3759 oz) 11,6926 g
- Diameter 31 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period George IV
- Denomination 16 Gute Groschen
- Year 1822
- Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1822 . This silver coin from the times of George IV struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8996 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 430. Bidding took place March 25, 2020.
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
64 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
200 $
Price in auction currency 185 EUR
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date June 2, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Felzmann
Date December 2, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 22, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Westfälische
Date April 28, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
