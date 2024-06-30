Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

16 Gute Groschen 1822 "Type 1822-1830" (Hanover, George IV)

Obverse 16 Gute Groschen 1822 "Type 1822-1830" - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, George IV Reverse 16 Gute Groschen 1822 "Type 1822-1830" - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, George IV

Photo by: Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,993)
  • Weight 11,775 g
  • Pure silver (0,3759 oz) 11,6926 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period George IV
  • Denomination 16 Gute Groschen
  • Year 1822
  • Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1822 . This silver coin from the times of George IV struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8996 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 430. Bidding took place March 25, 2020.

Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1822 at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 30, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
64 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1822 at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
200 $
Price in auction currency 185 EUR
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1822 at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - March 27, 2022
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1822 at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1822 at auction Teutoburger - June 2, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date June 2, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1822 at auction Felzmann - December 2, 2020
Seller Felzmann
Date December 2, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1822 at auction Reinhard Fischer - May 22, 2015
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 22, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1822 at auction Westfälische - April 28, 2014
Seller Westfälische
Date April 28, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1822 at auction Künker - June 25, 2002
Seller Künker
Date June 25, 2002
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 16 Gute Groschen 1822 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

