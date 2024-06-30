16 Gute Groschen 1822 "Type 1822-1830" (Hanover, George IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1822 . This silver coin from the times of George IV struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8996 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 430. Bidding took place March 25, 2020.

Сondition XF (8) VF (1)