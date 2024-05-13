16 Gute Groschen 1822 "Type 1822-1830". Undated under nominal value (Hanover, George IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1822 . Undated under nominal value. This silver coin from the times of George IV struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 641 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 600. Bidding took place May 13, 2024.

Сondition AU (1) XF (2) VF (1)