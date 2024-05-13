Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

16 Gute Groschen 1822 "Type 1822-1830". Undated under nominal value (Hanover, George IV)

Variety: Undated under nominal value

Obverse 16 Gute Groschen 1822 "Type 1822-1830" Undated under nominal value - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, George IV Reverse 16 Gute Groschen 1822 "Type 1822-1830" Undated under nominal value - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, George IV

Photo by: Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,993)
  • Weight 11,775 g
  • Pure silver (0,3759 oz) 11,6926 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period George IV
  • Denomination 16 Gute Groschen
  • Year 1822
  • Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1822 . Undated under nominal value. This silver coin from the times of George IV struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 641 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 600. Bidding took place May 13, 2024.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • Westfälische (1)
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1822 at auction Grün - May 13, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
646 $
Price in auction currency 600 EUR
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1822 at auction Teutoburger - December 6, 2014
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 6, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
270 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1822 at auction Westfälische - April 30, 2014
Seller Westfälische
Date April 30, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1822 at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 6, 2012
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 6, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 16 Gute Groschen 1822 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Hanover Coin catalog of George IV Coins of Hanover in 1822 All Hanover coins Hanover silver coins Hanover coins 16 Gute Groschen Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Category
Year
Search