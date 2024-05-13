Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
16 Gute Groschen 1822 "Type 1822-1830". Undated under nominal value (Hanover, George IV)
Variety: Undated under nominal value
Photo by: Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,993)
- Weight 11,775 g
- Pure silver (0,3759 oz) 11,6926 g
- Diameter 31 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period George IV
- Denomination 16 Gute Groschen
- Year 1822
- Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1822 . Undated under nominal value. This silver coin from the times of George IV struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 641 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 600. Bidding took place May 13, 2024.
Сondition
- All companies
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Grün (1)
- Teutoburger (1)
- Westfälische (1)
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 6, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
270 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of 16 Gute Groschen 1822 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search