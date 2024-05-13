16 Gute Groschen 1822 (Hanover, George IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1822 . This silver coin from the times of George IV struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 987 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 360. Bidding took place January 14, 2024.

Сondition AU (3) XF (5) VF (2) Condition (slab) AU58 (2) Service NGC (2)