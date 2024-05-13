Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
16 Gute Groschen 1822 (Hanover, George IV)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,993)
- Weight 11,775 g
- Pure silver (0,3759 oz) 11,6926 g
- Diameter 31 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period George IV
- Denomination 16 Gute Groschen
- Year 1822
- Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1822 . This silver coin from the times of George IV struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 987 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 360. Bidding took place January 14, 2024.
Seller Heritage
Date May 29, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 26, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date September 27, 2015
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date October 31, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
