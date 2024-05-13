Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

16 Gute Groschen 1822 (Hanover, George IV)

Obverse 16 Gute Groschen 1822 - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, George IV Reverse 16 Gute Groschen 1822 - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, George IV

Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,993)
  • Weight 11,775 g
  • Pure silver (0,3759 oz) 11,6926 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period George IV
  • Denomination 16 Gute Groschen
  • Year 1822
  • Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1822 . This silver coin from the times of George IV struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 987 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 360. Bidding took place January 14, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Grün (2)
  • Heritage (2)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WAG (2)
  • Westfälische (1)
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1822 at auction Grün - May 13, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
226 $
Price in auction currency 210 EUR
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1822 at auction WAG - January 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date January 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
395 $
Price in auction currency 360 EUR
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1822 at auction Heritage - May 29, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 29, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price


Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1822 at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price


Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1822 at auction Teutoburger - May 26, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 26, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price


Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1822 at auction Heritage - September 27, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date September 27, 2015
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price


Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1822 at auction SINCONA - May 18, 2015
Seller SINCONA
Date May 18, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price


Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1822 at auction WAG - March 15, 2015
Seller WAG
Date March 15, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price


Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1822 at auction Busso Peus - October 31, 2014
Seller Busso Peus
Date October 31, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price


Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1822 at auction Westfälische - April 28, 2014
Seller Westfälische
Date April 28, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price



Where to sell?

For the sale of 16 Gute Groschen 1822 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

