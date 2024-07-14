Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
16 Gute Groschen 1821 (Hanover, George IV)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,993)
- Weight 11,775 g
- Pure silver (0,3759 oz) 11,6926 g
- Diameter 31 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period George IV
- Denomination 16 Gute Groschen
- Year 1821
- Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (44)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1821 . This silver coin from the times of George IV struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3338 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 66,000. Bidding took place January 28, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (3)
- Emporium Hamburg (2)
- Felzmann (2)
- GGN (1)
- Goldberg (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (3)
- Grün (1)
- Heritage (6)
- HIRSCH (4)
- Höhn (2)
- Künker (8)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- Russiancoin (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- Teutoburger (3)
- WAG (4)
- Westfälische (1)
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
288 $
Price in auction currency 45500 JPY
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
59 $
Price in auction currency 55 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auction World
Date January 29, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date May 29, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 26, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 3, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 6, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auction World
Date October 20, 2019
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date October 11, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date July 14, 2016
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of 16 Gute Groschen 1821 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search