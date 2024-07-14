Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

16 Gute Groschen 1821 (Hanover, George IV)

Obverse 16 Gute Groschen 1821 - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, George IV Reverse 16 Gute Groschen 1821 - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, George IV

Photo by: Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,993)
  • Weight 11,775 g
  • Pure silver (0,3759 oz) 11,6926 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period George IV
  • Denomination 16 Gute Groschen
  • Year 1821
  • Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (44)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1821 . This silver coin from the times of George IV struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3338 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 66,000. Bidding took place January 28, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (3)
  • Emporium Hamburg (2)
  • Felzmann (2)
  • GGN (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (3)
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage (6)
  • HIRSCH (4)
  • Höhn (2)
  • Künker (8)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Teutoburger (3)
  • WAG (4)
  • Westfälische (1)
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1821 at auction Auction World - July 14, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
288 $
Price in auction currency 45500 JPY
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1821 at auction Gorny & Mosch - November 7, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
59 $
Price in auction currency 55 EUR
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1821 at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1821 at auction Auction World - January 29, 2023
Seller Auction World
Date January 29, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1821 at auction Heritage - May 29, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 29, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1821 at auction Russiancoin - May 26, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 26, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1821 at auction Teutoburger - March 3, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 3, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1821 at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 6, 2021
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 6, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1821 at auction HIRSCH - February 12, 2021
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1821 at auction HIRSCH - June 19, 2020
Seller HIRSCH
Date June 19, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1821 at auction Künker - March 26, 2020
Seller Künker
Date March 26, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1821 at auction Auction World - October 20, 2019
Seller Auction World
Date October 20, 2019
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1821 at auction HIRSCH - September 27, 2019
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 27, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1821 at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 9, 2019
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 9, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1821 at auction HIRSCH - February 14, 2019
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 14, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1821 at auction WAG - February 10, 2019
Seller WAG
Date February 10, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1821 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - October 18, 2018
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1821 at auction Künker - October 11, 2018
Seller Künker
Date October 11, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1821 at auction WAG - May 7, 2017
Seller WAG
Date May 7, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1821 at auction Heritage - July 14, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date July 14, 2016
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1821 at auction WAG - December 6, 2015
Seller WAG
Date December 6, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 16 Gute Groschen 1821 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

