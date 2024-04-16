Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

16 Gute Groschen 1821 "Type 1820-1821" (Hanover, George IV)

Obverse 16 Gute Groschen 1821 "Type 1820-1821" - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, George IV Reverse 16 Gute Groschen 1821 "Type 1820-1821" - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, George IV

Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,993)
  • Weight 11,775 g
  • Pure silver (0,3759 oz) 11,6926 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period George IV
  • Denomination 16 Gute Groschen
  • Year 1821
  • Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (43)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1821 . This silver coin from the times of George IV struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 653 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 210. Bidding took place December 2, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (3)
  • Grün (4)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Höhn (4)
  • Kroha (1)
  • Künker (5)
  • Meister & Sonntag (1)
  • Möller (2)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • Numismatica Ranieri (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (5)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Teutoburger (6)
  • WAG (4)
  • Westfälische (1)
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1821 at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
85 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1821 at auction Teutoburger - February 22, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 22, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
141 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1821 at auction Teutoburger - February 22, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1821 at auction Teutoburger - February 22, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1821 at auction Teutoburger - February 22, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1821 at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1821 at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1821 at auction WAG - November 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date November 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1821 at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 19, 2022
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 19, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1821 at auction Sonntag - November 30, 2021
Seller Sonntag
Date November 30, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1821 at auction Höhn - November 19, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date November 19, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1821 at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1821 at auction Künker - March 26, 2020
Seller Künker
Date March 26, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1821 at auction Kroha - May 4, 2019
Seller Kroha
Date May 4, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1821 at auction WAG - January 13, 2019
Seller WAG
Date January 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1821 at auction Emporium Hamburg - April 16, 2018
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 16, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1821 at auction Möller - November 5, 2017
Seller Möller
Date November 5, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1821 at auction Numismatica Ranieri - May 22, 2016
Seller Numismatica Ranieri
Date May 22, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1821 at auction WAG - July 12, 2015
Seller WAG
Date July 12, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1821 at auction Höhn - March 1, 2015
Seller Höhn
Date March 1, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1821 at auction WAG - February 8, 2015
Seller WAG
Date February 8, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 16 Gute Groschen 1821 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Hanover Coin catalog of George IV Coins of Hanover in 1821 All Hanover coins Hanover silver coins Hanover coins 16 Gute Groschen Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search