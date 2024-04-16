16 Gute Groschen 1821 "Type 1820-1821" (Hanover, George IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1821 . This silver coin from the times of George IV struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 653 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 210. Bidding took place December 2, 2013.

