Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
16 Gute Groschen 1821 "Type 1820-1821" (Hanover, George IV)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,993)
- Weight 11,775 g
- Pure silver (0,3759 oz) 11,6926 g
- Diameter 31 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period George IV
- Denomination 16 Gute Groschen
- Year 1821
- Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (43)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1821 . This silver coin from the times of George IV struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 653 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 210. Bidding took place December 2, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
85 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 22, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
141 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 19, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Sonntag
Date November 30, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 16, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Möller
Date November 5, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Numismatica Ranieri
Date May 22, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
