1/24 Thaler 1828 B (Hanover, George IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 1/24 Thaler 1828 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of George IV struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3552 sold at the GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place September 25, 2020.

Сondition UNC (4) AU (6) XF (2) VF (1) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) Service NGC (1)