Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

1/24 Thaler 1828 B (Hanover, George IV)

Obverse 1/24 Thaler 1828 B - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, George IV Reverse 1/24 Thaler 1828 B - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, George IV

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,312)
  • Weight 1,949 g
  • Pure silver (0,0196 oz) 0,6081 g
  • Diameter 18,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period George IV
  • Denomination 1/24 Thaler
  • Year 1828
  • Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 1/24 Thaler 1828 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of George IV struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3552 sold at the GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place September 25, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Künker (3)
  • Möller (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Spink (3)
  • WAG (2)
Hanover 1/24 Thaler 1828 B at auction CoinsNB - April 13, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 6 EUR
Hanover 1/24 Thaler 1828 B at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
85 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Hanover 1/24 Thaler 1828 B at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 1/24 Thaler 1828 B at auction WAG - January 10, 2021
Seller WAG
Date January 10, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 1/24 Thaler 1828 B at auction HIRSCH - September 25, 2020
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 25, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 1/24 Thaler 1828 B at auction Künker - December 4, 2019
Seller Künker
Date December 4, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 1/24 Thaler 1828 B at auction WAG - July 7, 2019
Seller WAG
Date July 7, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 1/24 Thaler 1828 B at auction Heritage - November 30, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date November 30, 2017
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 1/24 Thaler 1828 B at auction Sonntag - November 28, 2017
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 1/24 Thaler 1828 B at auction Möller - December 3, 2013
Seller Möller
Date December 3, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 1/24 Thaler 1828 B at auction Spink - March 29, 2006
Seller Spink
Date March 29, 2006
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 1/24 Thaler 1828 B at auction Spink - November 24, 2004
Seller Spink
Date November 24, 2004
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 1/24 Thaler 1828 B at auction Spink - July 22, 2003
Seller Spink
Date July 22, 2003
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/24 Thaler 1828 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

