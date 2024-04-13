Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
1/24 Thaler 1828 B (Hanover, George IV)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,312)
- Weight 1,949 g
- Pure silver (0,0196 oz) 0,6081 g
- Diameter 18,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period George IV
- Denomination 1/24 Thaler
- Year 1828
- Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 1/24 Thaler 1828 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of George IV struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3552 sold at the GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place September 25, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- CoinsNB (1)
- Heritage (1)
- HIRSCH (1)
- Künker (3)
- Möller (1)
- Sonntag (1)
- Spink (3)
- WAG (2)
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
85 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 25, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Künker
Date December 4, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Seller Heritage
Date November 30, 2017
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Möller
Date December 3, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Spink
Date November 24, 2004
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
