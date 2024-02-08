Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

1/24 Thaler 1827 B (Hanover, George IV)

Obverse 1/24 Thaler 1827 B - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, George IV Reverse 1/24 Thaler 1827 B - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, George IV

Photo by: Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,312)
  • Weight 1,949 g
  • Pure silver (0,0196 oz) 0,6081 g
  • Diameter 18,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period George IV
  • Denomination 1/24 Thaler
  • Year 1827
  • Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (23)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 1/24 Thaler 1827 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of George IV struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 736 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 110. Bidding took place January 10, 2021.

Hanover 1/24 Thaler 1827 B at auction Russiancoin - February 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 8, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 900 RUB
Hanover 1/24 Thaler 1827 B at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Hanover 1/24 Thaler 1827 B at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Hanover 1/24 Thaler 1827 B at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 70 PLN
Hanover 1/24 Thaler 1827 B at auction Russiancoin - October 27, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 27, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hanover 1/24 Thaler 1827 B at auction Spink - October 18, 2022
Seller Spink
Date October 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Hanover 1/24 Thaler 1827 B at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2021
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover 1/24 Thaler 1827 B at auction WAG - January 10, 2021
Seller WAG
Date January 10, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hanover 1/24 Thaler 1827 B at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2020
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover 1/24 Thaler 1827 B at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - June 4, 2020
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date June 4, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover 1/24 Thaler 1827 B at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 12, 2019
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 12, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover 1/24 Thaler 1827 B at auction WAG - July 7, 2019
Seller WAG
Date July 7, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Hanover 1/24 Thaler 1827 B at auction WAG - January 13, 2019
Seller WAG
Date January 13, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Hanover 1/24 Thaler 1827 B at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - October 18, 2018
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover 1/24 Thaler 1827 B at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - January 18, 2018
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date January 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover 1/24 Thaler 1827 B at auction Russiancoin - January 12, 2017
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 12, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hanover 1/24 Thaler 1827 B at auction Grün - November 9, 2016
Seller Grün
Date November 9, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hanover 1/24 Thaler 1827 B at auction Grün - May 13, 2016
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hanover 1/24 Thaler 1827 B at auction Westfälische - April 28, 2014
Seller Westfälische
Date April 28, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover 1/24 Thaler 1827 B at auction Künker - February 7, 2013
Seller Künker
Date February 7, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover 1/24 Thaler 1827 B at auction Westfälische - December 13, 2012
Seller Westfälische
Date December 13, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
Hanover 1/24 Thaler 1827 B at auction Höhn - September 15, 2012
Seller Höhn
Date September 15, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/24 Thaler 1827 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

