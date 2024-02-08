1/24 Thaler 1827 B (Hanover, George IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 1/24 Thaler 1827 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of George IV struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 736 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 110. Bidding took place January 10, 2021.

