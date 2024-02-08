Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
1/24 Thaler 1827 B (Hanover, George IV)
Photo by: Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,312)
- Weight 1,949 g
- Pure silver (0,0196 oz) 0,6081 g
- Diameter 18,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period George IV
- Denomination 1/24 Thaler
- Year 1827
- Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (23)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 1/24 Thaler 1827 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of George IV struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 736 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 110. Bidding took place January 10, 2021.
Сondition
- All companies
- Grün (3)
- Höhn (1)
- Künker (1)
- Marciniak (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (6)
- Rare Coins (1)
- Russiancoin (3)
- Spink (1)
- Teutoburger (1)
- WAG (3)
- Westfälische (2)
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 8, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 900 RUB
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 70 PLN
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 27, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date January 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 12, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Westfälische
Date April 28, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Westfälische
Date December 13, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/24 Thaler 1827 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search