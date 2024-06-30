Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
1/24 Thaler 1826 B (Hanover, George IV)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,312)
- Weight 1,949 g
- Pure silver (0,0196 oz) 0,6081 g
- Diameter 18,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period George IV
- Denomination 1/24 Thaler
- Year 1826
- Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 1/24 Thaler 1826 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of George IV struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 202 sold at the Pegasus Auctions AB auction for EUR 200. Bidding took place June 30, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Grün (2)
- Höhn (2)
- Nomisma (2)
- Nomisma Aste (1)
- Palombo (2)
- Pegasus Auctions (1)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- WAG (1)
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
214 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Seller Nomisma Aste
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
108 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date November 5, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 16, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Palombo
Date October 22, 2017
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/24 Thaler 1826 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
