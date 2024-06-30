Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

1/24 Thaler 1826 B (Hanover, George IV)

Obverse 1/24 Thaler 1826 B - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, George IV Reverse 1/24 Thaler 1826 B - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, George IV

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,312)
  • Weight 1,949 g
  • Pure silver (0,0196 oz) 0,6081 g
  • Diameter 18,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period George IV
  • Denomination 1/24 Thaler
  • Year 1826
  • Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 1/24 Thaler 1826 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of George IV struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 202 sold at the Pegasus Auctions AB auction for EUR 200. Bidding took place June 30, 2024.

Hanover 1/24 Thaler 1826 B at auction Pegasus Auctions - June 30, 2024
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
214 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Hanover 1/24 Thaler 1826 B at auction Nomisma Aste - January 31, 2023
Seller Nomisma Aste
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
108 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Hanover 1/24 Thaler 1826 B at auction Roma Numismatics - November 5, 2020
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date November 5, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Hanover 1/24 Thaler 1826 B at auction Nomisma - April 14, 2020
Seller Nomisma
Date April 14, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Hanover 1/24 Thaler 1826 B at auction Nomisma - October 2, 2019
Seller Nomisma
Date October 2, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Hanover 1/24 Thaler 1826 B at auction WAG - July 7, 2019
Seller WAG
Date July 7, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover 1/24 Thaler 1826 B at auction Emporium Hamburg - April 16, 2018
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 16, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Hanover 1/24 Thaler 1826 B at auction Palombo - October 22, 2017
Seller Palombo
Date October 22, 2017
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Hanover 1/24 Thaler 1826 B at auction Höhn - June 4, 2016
Seller Höhn
Date June 4, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Hanover 1/24 Thaler 1826 B at auction Höhn - June 6, 2015
Seller Höhn
Date June 6, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Hanover 1/24 Thaler 1826 B at auction Grün - May 18, 2013
Seller Grün
Date May 18, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Hanover 1/24 Thaler 1826 B at auction Palombo - November 27, 2011
Seller Palombo
Date November 27, 2011
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Hanover 1/24 Thaler 1826 B at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/24 Thaler 1826 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

