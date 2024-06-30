1/24 Thaler 1826 B (Hanover, George IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 1/24 Thaler 1826 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of George IV struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 202 sold at the Pegasus Auctions AB auction for EUR 200. Bidding took place June 30, 2024.

Сondition UNC (6) AU (5) XF (1) VF (1) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) MS63 (2) Service NGC (3)