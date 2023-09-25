Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

1/12 Thaler 1824 L.B. (Hanover, George IV)

Obverse 1/12 Thaler 1824 L.B. - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, George IV Reverse 1/12 Thaler 1824 L.B. - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, George IV

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,437)
  • Weight 3,24 g
  • Pure silver (0,0455 oz) 1,4159 g
  • Diameter 21,7 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period George IV
  • Denomination 1/12 Thaler
  • Year 1824
  • Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 1/12 Thaler 1824 with mark L.B.. This silver coin from the times of George IV struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 24151 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 288. Bidding took place September 25, 2023.

Hanover 1/12 Thaler 1824 L.B. at auction Heritage - September 25, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date September 25, 2023
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
288 $
Price in auction currency 288 USD
Hanover 1/12 Thaler 1824 L.B. at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
101 $
Price in auction currency 95 EUR
Hanover 1/12 Thaler 1824 L.B. at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 5, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 5, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Hanover 1/12 Thaler 1824 L.B. at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 1/12 Thaler 1824 L.B. at auction WAG - July 7, 2019
Seller WAG
Date July 7, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 1/12 Thaler 1824 L.B. at auction Emporium Hamburg - October 26, 2018
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date October 26, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Hanover 1/12 Thaler 1824 L.B. at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - October 18, 2018
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 1/12 Thaler 1824 L.B. at auction Künker - December 7, 2017
Seller Künker
Date December 7, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 1/12 Thaler 1824 L.B. at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 15, 2016
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 15, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 1/12 Thaler 1824 L.B. at auction Katz - November 22, 2015
Seller Katz
Date November 22, 2015
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hanover 1/12 Thaler 1824 L.B. at auction WAG - September 6, 2015
Seller WAG
Date September 6, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
Hanover 1/12 Thaler 1824 L.B. at auction Möller - June 1, 2012
Seller Möller
Date June 1, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 1/12 Thaler 1824 L.B. at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/12 Thaler 1824 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

