1/12 Thaler 1824 L.B. (Hanover, George IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 1/12 Thaler 1824 with mark L.B.. This silver coin from the times of George IV struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 24151 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 288. Bidding took place September 25, 2023.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (7) XF (3) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS67 (1) Service NGC (1)