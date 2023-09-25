Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
1/12 Thaler 1824 L.B. (Hanover, George IV)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,437)
- Weight 3,24 g
- Pure silver (0,0455 oz) 1,4159 g
- Diameter 21,7 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period George IV
- Denomination 1/12 Thaler
- Year 1824
- Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 1/12 Thaler 1824 with mark L.B.. This silver coin from the times of George IV struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 24151 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 288. Bidding took place September 25, 2023.
Seller Heritage
Date September 25, 2023
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
288 $
Price in auction currency 288 USD
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
101 $
Price in auction currency 95 EUR
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date December 7, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 15, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
