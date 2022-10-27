Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

1/12 Thaler 1823 L.B. (Hanover, George IV)

Obverse 1/12 Thaler 1823 L.B. - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, George IV Reverse 1/12 Thaler 1823 L.B. - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, George IV

Photo by: Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,437)
  • Weight 3,24 g
  • Pure silver (0,0455 oz) 1,4159 g
  • Diameter 21,7 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period George IV
  • Denomination 1/12 Thaler
  • Year 1823
  • Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 1/12 Thaler 1823 with mark L.B.. This silver coin from the times of George IV struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1114 sold at the Auktionshaus Felzmann auction for EUR 135. Bidding took place November 4, 2014.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Möller (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • WAG (1)
Hanover 1/12 Thaler 1823 L.B. at auction Russiancoin - October 27, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 27, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
46 $
Price in auction currency 2800 RUB
Hanover 1/12 Thaler 1823 L.B. at auction WAG - February 12, 2017
Seller WAG
Date February 12, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 28 EUR
Hanover 1/12 Thaler 1823 L.B. at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 15, 2016
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 15, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hanover 1/12 Thaler 1823 L.B. at auction Möller - May 7, 2013
Seller Möller
Date May 7, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover 1/12 Thaler 1823 L.B. at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 11, 2012
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
Hanover 1/12 Thaler 1823 L.B. at auction Künker - September 25, 2000
Seller Künker
Date September 25, 2000
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/12 Thaler 1823 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

