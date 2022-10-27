1/12 Thaler 1823 L.B. (Hanover, George IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 1/12 Thaler 1823 with mark L.B.. This silver coin from the times of George IV struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1114 sold at the Auktionshaus Felzmann auction for EUR 135. Bidding took place November 4, 2014.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (3) XF (1) No grade (1)