Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
1/12 Thaler 1823 L.B. (Hanover, George IV)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,437)
- Weight 3,24 g
- Pure silver (0,0455 oz) 1,4159 g
- Diameter 21,7 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period George IV
- Denomination 1/12 Thaler
- Year 1823
- Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 1/12 Thaler 1823 with mark L.B.. This silver coin from the times of George IV struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1114 sold at the Auktionshaus Felzmann auction for EUR 135. Bidding took place November 4, 2014.
Сondition
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 27, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
46 $
Price in auction currency 2800 RUB
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 15, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/12 Thaler 1823 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
