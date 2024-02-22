Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

1/12 Thaler 1822 L.B. (Hanover, George IV)

Obverse 1/12 Thaler 1822 L.B. - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, George IV Reverse 1/12 Thaler 1822 L.B. - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, George IV

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,437)
  • Weight 3,24 g
  • Pure silver (0,0455 oz) 1,4159 g
  • Diameter 21,7 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period George IV
  • Denomination 1/12 Thaler
  • Year 1822
  • Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 1/12 Thaler 1822 with mark L.B.. This silver coin from the times of George IV struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 97139 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 180. Bidding took place May 29, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Katz (2)
  • Künker (4)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
  • Teutoburger (3)
  • WAG (1)
  • Westfälische (1)
Hanover 1/12 Thaler 1822 L.B. at auction Teutoburger - February 22, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 22, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Hanover 1/12 Thaler 1822 L.B. at auction HIRSCH - June 11, 2023
Seller HIRSCH
Date June 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Hanover 1/12 Thaler 1822 L.B. at auction Katz - May 13, 2023
Seller Katz
Date May 13, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
38 $
Price in auction currency 35 EUR
Hanover 1/12 Thaler 1822 L.B. at auction Tauler & Fau - June 28, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 1/12 Thaler 1822 L.B. at auction Heritage - May 29, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 29, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 1/12 Thaler 1822 L.B. at auction Katz - November 28, 2021
Seller Katz
Date November 28, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 1/12 Thaler 1822 L.B. at auction Künker - April 6, 2017
Seller Künker
Date April 6, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 1/12 Thaler 1822 L.B. at auction WAG - February 8, 2015
Seller WAG
Date February 8, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 1/12 Thaler 1822 L.B. at auction Westfälische - April 28, 2014
Seller Westfälische
Date April 28, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 1/12 Thaler 1822 L.B. at auction Teutoburger - June 2, 2012
Seller Teutoburger
Date June 2, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 1/12 Thaler 1822 L.B. at auction Künker - February 9, 2012
Seller Künker
Date February 9, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
Hanover 1/12 Thaler 1822 L.B. at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 1/12 Thaler 1822 L.B. at auction Teutoburger - September 9, 2011
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 9, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 1/12 Thaler 1822 L.B. at auction Künker - September 28, 2004
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2004
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 1/12 Thaler 1822 L.B. at auction Künker - March 14, 2001
Seller Künker
Date March 14, 2001
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/12 Thaler 1822 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

