1/12 Thaler 1822 L.B. (Hanover, George IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 1/12 Thaler 1822 with mark L.B.. This silver coin from the times of George IV struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 97139 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 180. Bidding took place May 29, 2022.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (8) XF (4) VF (1) Condition (slab) MS62 (1) Service NGC (1)