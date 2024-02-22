Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
1/12 Thaler 1822 L.B. (Hanover, George IV)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,437)
- Weight 3,24 g
- Pure silver (0,0455 oz) 1,4159 g
- Diameter 21,7 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period George IV
- Denomination 1/12 Thaler
- Year 1822
- Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 1/12 Thaler 1822 with mark L.B.. This silver coin from the times of George IV struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 97139 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 180. Bidding took place May 29, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Grün (1)
- Heritage (1)
- HIRSCH (1)
- Katz (2)
- Künker (4)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
- Teutoburger (3)
- WAG (1)
- Westfälische (1)
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 22, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date May 29, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Westfälische
Date April 28, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date June 2, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 9, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2004
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/12 Thaler 1822 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
