Ducat 1827 C (Hanover, George IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover Ducat 1827 with mark C. This gold coin from the times of George IV struck at the Clausthal Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 360 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 3,600. Bidding took place September 8, 2011.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (4) XF (1) VF (1) Condition (slab) MS61 (1) Service NGC (1)