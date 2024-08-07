Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

Ducat 1827 C (Hanover, George IV)

Obverse Ducat 1827 C - Gold Coin Value - Hanover, George IV Reverse Ducat 1827 C - Gold Coin Value - Hanover, George IV

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,986)
  • Weight 3,49 g
  • Pure gold (0,1106 oz) 3,4411 g
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period George IV
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1827
  • Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint Clausthal
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover Ducat 1827 with mark C. This gold coin from the times of George IV struck at the Clausthal Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 360 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 3,600. Bidding took place September 8, 2011.

Hanover Ducat 1827 C at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 5, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 5, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
3473 $
Price in auction currency 3200 EUR
Hanover Ducat 1827 C at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 8, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
3165 $
Price in auction currency 3000 EUR
Hanover Ducat 1827 C at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 12, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Hanover Ducat 1827 C at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 16, 2018
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 16, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Hanover Ducat 1827 C at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
Hanover Ducat 1827 C at auction Teutoburger - September 9, 2011
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 9, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
Hanover Ducat 1827 C at auction Künker - June 18, 2007
Seller Künker
Date June 18, 2007
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1827 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Hanover Coin catalog of George IV Coins of Hanover in 1827 All Hanover coins Hanover gold coins Hanover coins Ducat Numismatic auctions
