Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
Ducat 1827 C (Hanover, George IV)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,986)
- Weight 3,49 g
- Pure gold (0,1106 oz) 3,4411 g
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period George IV
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1827
- Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
- Mint Clausthal
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover Ducat 1827 with mark C. This gold coin from the times of George IV struck at the Clausthal Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 360 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 3,600. Bidding took place September 8, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Gorny & Mosch (4)
- Künker (2)
- Teutoburger (1)
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 5, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
3473 $
Price in auction currency 3200 EUR
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
3165 $
Price in auction currency 3000 EUR
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 16, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 9, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
