Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

Ducat 1824 C (Hanover, George IV)

Obverse Ducat 1824 C - Gold Coin Value - Hanover, George IV Reverse Ducat 1824 C - Gold Coin Value - Hanover, George IV

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,986)
  • Weight 3,49 g
  • Pure gold (0,1106 oz) 3,4411 g
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period George IV
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1824
  • Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint Clausthal
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover Ducat 1824 with mark C. This gold coin from the times of George IV struck at the Clausthal Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4863 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 8,000. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.

Hanover Ducat 1824 C at auction Möller - November 14, 2019
Seller Möller
Date November 14, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
2092 $
Price in auction currency 1900 EUR
Hanover Ducat 1824 C at auction London Coin Galleries - November 1, 2016
Seller London Coin Galleries
Date November 1, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
979 $
Price in auction currency 800 GBP
Hanover Ducat 1824 C at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1824 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

