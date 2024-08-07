Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
Ducat 1824 C (Hanover, George IV)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,986)
- Weight 3,49 g
- Pure gold (0,1106 oz) 3,4411 g
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period George IV
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1824
- Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
- Mint Clausthal
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover Ducat 1824 with mark C. This gold coin from the times of George IV struck at the Clausthal Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4863 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 8,000. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.
Сondition
- All companies
- Künker (1)
- London Coin Galleries (1)
- Möller (1)
Seller Möller
Date November 14, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
2092 $
Price in auction currency 1900 EUR
Seller London Coin Galleries
Date November 1, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
979 $
Price in auction currency 800 GBP
