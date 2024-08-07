Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

Ducat 1821 C (Hanover, George IV)

Obverse Ducat 1821 C - Gold Coin Value - Hanover, George IV Reverse Ducat 1821 C - Gold Coin Value - Hanover, George IV

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,986)
  • Weight 3,49 g
  • Pure gold (0,1106 oz) 3,4411 g
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period George IV
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1821
  • Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint Clausthal
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover Ducat 1821 with mark C. This gold coin from the times of George IV struck at the Clausthal Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4222 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 4,200. Bidding took place October 13, 2009.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Künker (3)
  • Leu (1)
Hanover Ducat 1821 C at auction Künker - June 26, 2020
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
5382 $
Price in auction currency 4800 EUR
Hanover Ducat 1821 C at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
4046 $
Price in auction currency 3200 EUR
Hanover Ducat 1821 C at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 13, 2009
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 13, 2009
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Hanover Ducat 1821 C at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 8, 2004
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 8, 2004
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Hanover Ducat 1821 C at auction Leu - October 20, 2003
Seller Leu
Date October 20, 2003
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover Ducat 1821 C at auction Künker - March 13, 2001
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2001
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1821 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

