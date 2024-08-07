Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
Ducat 1821 C (Hanover, George IV)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,986)
- Weight 3,49 g
- Pure gold (0,1106 oz) 3,4411 g
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period George IV
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1821
- Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
- Mint Clausthal
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover Ducat 1821 with mark C. This gold coin from the times of George IV struck at the Clausthal Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4222 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 4,200. Bidding took place October 13, 2009.
Сondition
- All companies
- Gorny & Mosch (2)
- Künker (3)
- Leu (1)
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
5382 $
Price in auction currency 4800 EUR
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
4046 $
Price in auction currency 3200 EUR
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 13, 2009
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 8, 2004
Condition AU
Selling price
******
