Ducat 1821 C (Hanover, George IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover Ducat 1821 with mark C. This gold coin from the times of George IV struck at the Clausthal Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4222 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 4,200. Bidding took place October 13, 2009.

Сondition AU (4) XF (2)