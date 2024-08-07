Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
5 Thaler 1821 C (Hanover, George IV)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,903)
- Weight 6,682 g
- Pure gold (0,194 oz) 6,0338 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period George IV
- Denomination 5 Thaler
- Year 1821
- Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
- Mint Clausthal
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 5 Thaler 1821 with mark C. This gold coin from the times of George IV struck at the Clausthal Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4858 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,600. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.
Сondition
- All companies
- Künker (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Thaler 1821 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search