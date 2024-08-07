Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
5 Thaler 1830 B (Hanover, George IV)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,903)
- Weight 6,682 g
- Pure gold (0,194 oz) 6,0338 g
- Diameter 22,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period George IV
- Denomination 5 Thaler
- Year 1830
- Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 5 Thaler 1830 with mark B. This gold coin from the times of George IV struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4857 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,600. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1361 $
Price in auction currency 1250 EUR
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1809 $
Price in auction currency 1700 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Thaler 1830 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
