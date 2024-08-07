Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

5 Thaler 1830 B (Hanover, George IV)

Obverse 5 Thaler 1830 B - Gold Coin Value - Hanover, George IV Reverse 5 Thaler 1830 B - Gold Coin Value - Hanover, George IV

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,903)
  • Weight 6,682 g
  • Pure gold (0,194 oz) 6,0338 g
  • Diameter 22,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period George IV
  • Denomination 5 Thaler
  • Year 1830
  • Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 5 Thaler 1830 with mark B. This gold coin from the times of George IV struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4857 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,600. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.

Сondition
Hanover 5 Thaler 1830 B at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1361 $
Price in auction currency 1250 EUR
Hanover 5 Thaler 1830 B at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1809 $
Price in auction currency 1700 EUR
Hanover 5 Thaler 1830 B at auction Teutoburger - May 23, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Hanover 5 Thaler 1830 B at auction Künker - March 26, 2021
Seller Künker
Date March 26, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hanover 5 Thaler 1830 B at auction Höhn - May 23, 2020
Seller Höhn
Date May 23, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Hanover 5 Thaler 1830 B at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Hanover 5 Thaler 1830 B at auction Künker - March 10, 2005
Seller Künker
Date March 10, 2005
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Thaler 1830 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
