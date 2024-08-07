5 Thaler 1830 B (Hanover, George IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 5 Thaler 1830 with mark B. This gold coin from the times of George IV struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4857 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,600. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.

Сondition AU (1) XF (3) VF (3)