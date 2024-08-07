Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

5 Thaler 1829 B (Hanover, George IV)

Obverse 5 Thaler 1829 B - Gold Coin Value - Hanover, George IV Reverse 5 Thaler 1829 B - Gold Coin Value - Hanover, George IV

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,903)
  • Weight 6,682 g
  • Pure gold (0,194 oz) 6,0338 g
  • Diameter 22,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period George IV
  • Denomination 5 Thaler
  • Year 1829
  • Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 5 Thaler 1829 with mark B. This gold coin from the times of George IV struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4856 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,400. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.

Hanover 5 Thaler 1829 B at auction Künker - September 28, 2021
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
1228 $
Price in auction currency 1050 EUR
Hanover 5 Thaler 1829 B at auction Westfälische - September 13, 2017
Seller Westfälische
Date September 13, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
687 $
Price in auction currency 575 EUR
Hanover 5 Thaler 1829 B at auction Westfälische - September 13, 2017
Seller Westfälische
Date September 13, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Hanover 5 Thaler 1829 B at auction Künker - October 31, 2012
Seller Künker
Date October 31, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover 5 Thaler 1829 B at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover 5 Thaler 1829 B at auction Künker - January 30, 2008
Seller Künker
Date January 30, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover 5 Thaler 1829 B at auction Münzen & Medaillen - October 3, 2001
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date October 3, 2001
Condition XF
Selling price

