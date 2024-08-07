Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
5 Thaler 1829 B (Hanover, George IV)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,903)
- Weight 6,682 g
- Pure gold (0,194 oz) 6,0338 g
- Diameter 22,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period George IV
- Denomination 5 Thaler
- Year 1829
- Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 5 Thaler 1829 with mark B. This gold coin from the times of George IV struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4856 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,400. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.
Сondition
- All companies
- Künker (4)
- Münzen & Medaillen (1)
- Westfälische (2)
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
1228 $
Price in auction currency 1050 EUR
Seller Westfälische
Date September 13, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
687 $
Price in auction currency 575 EUR
Seller Westfälische
Date September 13, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date October 31, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date January 30, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Thaler 1829 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search